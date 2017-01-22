Hatchback Racer: Hyundai debuts the driver-focused RN30 Concept

The Hyundai RN30 Concept makes North American debut at Montreal Auto Show

We’re not familiar with the European Hyundai i30 hatchback but this race-inspired RN30 Concept iteration is a nice way to get acquainted, making its North American premiere at the 2017 Montreal Auto Show.

The result of a close collaboration with Hyundai Motorsport (HMSG), the RN30 Concept is part of the new Hyundai N performance division, as a showcase vehicle of the new ‘N’ model lineup of racing machines.

Powered by a high-performance 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, under development by Hyundai for N production models, the RN30 Concept will make an impressive 375-hp (279.5 kW) and a maximum torque of 333 ft-lb (451 Nm) to ensure this track star is indeed all about performance.

With futuristic 19-inch wheels, a large rear spoiler to handle downforce duties, and a large rear diffuser set above centrally-mounted white ceramic twin exhaust pipes, this is may be the coolest hatch we’ve seen in a long while. The cockpit gets all the dials and switches you’d expect from a racer including that snug bucket seat, but the A-pillar mounted image-stabilizing gimbal cameras is something a bit different, providing sharable race footage.

The RN30 Concept is more of a glimpse into Hyundai’s future of racing and high-performance N division products. Nevertheless, we love the way it looks.