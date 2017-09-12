Honda’s Tiny Urban EV Concept Hits Production Line in 2019

Honda revealed a small electric concept with a slight throwback vibe at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The Urban EV will launch in Europe in 2019.

The tiny concept is even smaller — by 100 mm — than the diminutive Jazz supermini. You’ll immediately notice the backlit Honda emblem, which presages a design cue that will show up on future Honda EVs. The grille area displays words, like the charge status, but it can also display messages for other drivers. That could be fun.

The cabin seats four and has rear-opening coach-style doors. It’s finished in gray fabric and wood, with a panoramic dashboard in the center. Honda also is using the concept to highlight its future mobility tactics, including a personal concierge that claims to make decisions based on the driver’s emotions. Details aren’t explained, but Honda says the Urban EV can smartly store and redistribute energy back to the grid, perhaps even selling it to customers.

“This is not some vision of the distant future; a production version of this car will be here in Europe in 2019,” Honda Motor Co. President and CEO, Takahiro Hachigo said. [via]