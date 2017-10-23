 "Project Barbour" Heritage Edition Defender 90 Giveaway by ECD & Orvis

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Project Barbour Heritage Edition Defender 90
TractionLife Home Page / Land Rover / Land Rover Defender / The “Project Barbour” Heritage Edition Defender 90 by ECD

The “Project Barbour” Heritage Edition Defender 90 by ECD

by Land Rover Defender, Overland

East Coast Defender teams up with Barbour and Orvis for this Heritage Edition Defender 90 they’re giving away next year

If you’ve even wanted a restored Defender — for free — now might be your chance. Florida-based East Coast Defender (ECD) teams up with British brand Barbour and US retailer Orvis to build the hand-crafted “Project Barbour” which they’re giving away in a contest worth signing up for here. Expect the winner to be announced on Father’s Day 2018.

This reworked Heritage Edition Defender 90 will be used to promote Barbour’s Land Rover Defender Collection sold exclusively through Orvis. The SUV will be touring across the US, visiting select Orvis shops throughout the fall and into Spring 2018.

Project Barbour Heritage Edition Defender 90 rear

Project Barbour Features

Powered by a rebuilt Rover V8 engine paired to a 5-speed manual transmission, this classic Heritage Edition Defender 90 by the crew at ECD retains all the classic charm for one of last Defenders produced before Land Rover decided to end production of the iconic sport utility.

Also check out: Project Viper Defender 130: The $285,000 Corvette-Powered Off-Road Beast

Interior and exterior styling is all influenced by Barbour — a 123 year old British heritage and lifestyle brand focused on simple design for both rugged adventurers and everyday folks.

The front seats and rear benches feature Saddle Leather with Barbour Tartan inserts, paired with Barbour Tartan door pockets with Barbour zip closures. The driver gets an upgraded MOMO Indy steering wheel, with sound duties handled by a Kenwood stereo with Infinity speakers, plus LED lighting throughout for good measure.

Project Barbour Heritage Edition Defender 90 front

Rolling on 16-inch Wolf Steel wheels wrapped with BFGoodrich All Terrain tires, Project Barbour finished in Coniston Green is the result of a three-way partnership that made sense. As ECD puts it, “Barbour represents the pinnacle of outdoor fashion and style and we believe our hand-crafted Defender is a perfect match for such a revered global brand.”

Know what makes even more sense? Having this sweet Heritage Edition Defender 90 parked on our driveway. For good.

Also check out The Best Land Rover Defenders: Keeping The Icon Alive

Project Barbour Heritage Edition Defender 90 Photos:

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

Arkonik 1992 Defender Avant-Garde D110 Project front 2

Land Rover Defender, Overland

Arkonik’s 1992 Defender Avant-Garde D110 Project

The UK-based Arkonik’s latest build is the clean and tasteful Avant-Garde in a classic Bonatti Grey paint scheme backed by… Read More »
1991 SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition by Arkonik

Land Rover Defender, Overland

The 1991 SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition by UK's Arkonik

The latest Defender D110 on our radar is the SHACKLETON Adventure Edition by England-based Arkonik UK-based restorer Arkonik has more than… Read More »
2018 shelby baja raptor front

Ford, Ford News, Overland

Shelby Baja Raptor: The Most Insane 2018 F-150 Raptor Yet?

Shelby unveils their latest off-road creation with the new $116,815 US Baja Raptor getting major upgrades to the suspension, power,… Read More »
Land Rover Discovery SVX

Land Rover Discovery, Land Rover News, Overland

All-Terrain Champ: Land Rover's New 525-hp Discovery SVX Adventure SUV

With increased ground clearance and new off-road dynamics, Land Rover's new 525-hp Discovery SVX is the ultimate all-terrain champ fans… Read More »
Surgo Mountain Rescue Vehicle front

Overland

Polish Designers Build Crazy Mountain Rescue Vehicle: The Surgo

Watches to Vehicles, design team 2sympleks builds the ultimate rescue machine When you backpack, hike, mountaineer, here’s a nice piece… Read More »
Bentley Continental GT Rally Edition

Bentley, Bentley News, Overland

Bentley Continental GT Rally Edition: A Dakar Inspired Off-Roader

A one-off Dakar Inspired Bentley off-roader on the auction block From the 24 Hours of Le Mans to the Gumball… Read More »
Mercedes-AMG G 63 und Mercedes-AMG G 65: Exclusive Edition

Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz News, Overland

2018 Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Mercedes-AMG G 65 Exclusive Editions Revealed

Fans of the G Wagon looking for something even more off-the-beaten-path now have the option of the Mercedes-AMG G 63… Read More »
bollinger-b1

Overland

The Bollinger B1 Sport Utility Truck: All-Electric, All-Wheel Drive, All Awesome

New York-based Bollinger Motors finally unveil their B1 sport utility truck With all the hype around electric vehicles and sustainability… Read More »

join our newsletter