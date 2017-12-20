The 6-Clawed Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 Monster Will Eat Your Kids

Texas-based tuner Hennessey’s stable of modified Ford Raptors is growing, but their latest creation riding on 6 wheels may just be the most badass to date.

Price and availability

Debuting recently at 2017 SEMA in Las Vegas, the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 will actually see production. So if you’ve got a 2017 or 2018 Raptor that just isn’t cutting it, with US$349,000 in the bank, you might just be the proud owner of this 600-hp 6-wheeled monster. But the company is only producing 50 units and can be ordered directly from tuner or through select Hennessey / Ford dealers.

As Hennessey puts it, “Our VelociRaptor 6X6 is pure aggression on wheels – all six of them…the new 2017 Raptor is going to be one of the best all-around trucks ever built. We are excited to help take it to the next level both in terms of performance and exclusivity.”

Yes, Hennessey, we’d have to agree with you.

Features

Conquer any path

Riding on upgraded 20-inch wheels wrapped in off-road Toyo rubber, the VelociRaptor 6X6 will pretty much claw its way through anything with its upgraded Fox suspension paired to 6X6 locking rear axles. Stopping power is handled by the optional Brembo front/rear brake setup.

Upgraded Twin Turbochargers

Powering this beast and ramping up the Raptor’s already capable 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, Hennessey adds the VelociRaptor 600 twin turbo upgrade exclusive to this 6X6 machine, producing in excess of 600-hp along with stainless steel exhaust modifications, upgraded front mounted air to air intercooler and plumbing and re-tuned factory computer.

Learn more about the VelocRaptor 6×6 at Hennessey’s site