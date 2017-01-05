 The Hellwig Nissan Titan XD Camper Truck

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Hellwig Nissan Titan XD
TractionLife Home Page / Adventure / Adventure Vehicles / The Hellwig Nissan Titan XD Camper Truck

The Hellwig Nissan Titan XD Camper Truck

by Adventure VehiclesPhotos by Hellwig Products

The zombie apocalypse theory isn’t real. You know what is real? Week-long camping expeditions into unknown terrain, and the Hellwig Titan XD Camper truck is the perfect choice to get you there. Developed by Hellwig Suspension Products in association with Lance Camper for adventure-minded people, the Titan XD Camper boasts a 310 horsepower Cummins 5.0 liter diesel engine and a custom aluminum Lance Camper top with plenty of room for a lengthy stay in the middle of nowhere in particular.

Also Checkout: Review: 2017 Nissan Titan XD Pickup: Imposing Looks, Serious Payload

The brands that worked on this machine include Lance Camper, Icon Vehicle Dynamics, MagnaFlow, Tork Lift, Falken Tire, Fab Fours, Warn Winches, and Baja Designs, and Hypertech, WeatherTech, N-Fab, and Bolt Locks. [Via]

Learn more – Hellwig Suspension Products

Hellwig Nissan Titan XD Camper Truck Hellwig Nissan Titan XD Camper Truck

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

8 best concept trucks 2016

Adventure Vehicles, Concepts

The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

Our picks of the top 8 concept vehicles of 2016 -- cars need not apply. Our best concepts of 2016 list… Read More »

Adventure Vehicles

Level Up: Patriot Campers LC79 Super Tourer based on new GXL Toyota Land Cruiser

Highly-customizable, the Patriot Camper LC79 Super Tourer takes the Land Cruiser to new levels The Land Cruiser has been trekking… Read More »
Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI

Adventure Vehicles

Australian-Based Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI Is The G-Class Workhorse

181-hp Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI built on G-Class Platform Partnering with their Australian team, Mercedes-Benz is offering a modified version of their… Read More »
aero-e-racer-motorcycle

Adventure Vehicles, Concepts

Gallery: The Aero E-Racer Motorcycle Prototype

At first glance, you probably wouldn’t guess the Aero E-Racer Motorcycle is indeed an all-electric bike. The result of a… Read More »
Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road edition

Adventure Vehicles, News

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition

For 2017, the Tacoma pickup lineup adds a new model: The 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition The midsize Tacoma… Read More »
subaru-viziv-7-suv-concept

Adventure Vehicles, News

World Debut of the Subaru's First Full-Size Utility: VIZIV-7 SUV Concept

Finally, Subaru sheds light on their highly anticipated full-size SUV with the world debut of the Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept at… Read More »
MINI John Cooper Works Rally

Adventure Vehicles

New MINI John Cooper Works Rally Sets Sights on 2017 Dakar Rally

The MINI John Cooper Works Rally enters the world of cross-country rally X-raid and MINI team up with plans to… Read More »
2017-ram-1500-rebel-mojave-sand-limited-edition

Adventure Vehicles, Special Edition

Limited Edition 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Mojave Sand Arrives in December

Ram truck fans can rejoice with news of a new 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Mojave Sand edition. But only 1500… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us