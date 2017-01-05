The Hellwig Nissan Titan XD Camper Truck

The zombie apocalypse theory isn’t real. You know what is real? Week-long camping expeditions into unknown terrain, and the Hellwig Titan XD Camper truck is the perfect choice to get you there. Developed by Hellwig Suspension Products in association with Lance Camper for adventure-minded people, the Titan XD Camper boasts a 310 horsepower Cummins 5.0 liter diesel engine and a custom aluminum Lance Camper top with plenty of room for a lengthy stay in the middle of nowhere in particular.

The brands that worked on this machine include Lance Camper, Icon Vehicle Dynamics, MagnaFlow, Tork Lift, Falken Tire, Fab Fours, Warn Winches, and Baja Designs, and Hypertech, WeatherTech, N-Fab, and Bolt Locks. [Via]

