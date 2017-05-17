 Hell or High Water: Lexus Leather Testing Is No Joke
Forsake

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Lexus-leather fire
TractionLife Home Page / Lexus / Hell or High Water: Lexus Leather Testing Is No Joke

Hell or High Water: Lexus Leather Testing Is No Joke

by Culture, Lexus, Motor Life

For some reason, people go bananas over their leather — from their belts to boots to bedrooms. And their cars. Automakers are no exception, taking their pelt appointed interiors just as seriously (what the hell is Corinthian leather?).

Lexus takes this a step further with a witty demonstration and video, putting their leather through hell just to prove how durable and worthy their premium hides are. Enduring 30 extreme treatment tests, each section of every batch of premium leather arriving at Lexus production facilities is tested to the point of destruction.

Also check out: Lexus Creates a Real Hoverboard

In this video, Lexus recreates the journey their hides may take by recreating the challenges it is likely to encounter under varied environments. From exposed open fire and rock sliding to liquid chemical baths and raining french fries, Lexus definitely drives their point home, and proves it with their new LC sports sedan which was recently recognized as offering one of the world’s ten best vehicle interiors by WardsAuto.

Learn more about the Lexus LC 

Lexus-leather sauna Lexus-leather sun Lexus-leather french fries Lexus-leather chemical bath Lexus-leather rock slide

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

icon land rover defender book

Land Rover Defender, Motor Life

Icon - the official book for Land Rover Defender Fans

Over 200 pages of everything Land Rover Defender Production of the iconic Land Rover Defender may have seized only two years… Read More »
Day As a Monster Jam Judge

Culture Features

My Day As a Monster Jam Judge

What's better than taking in the insanity that is Monster Jam? Being a judge for the day. I recently had… Read More »
2018 lexus nx blue front

Auto News, Lexus, Lexus News, New Cars

2018 Lexus NX Debuts in Shanghai: Refreshed and Ready

When the all-new, aggressively-styled Lexus NX first debuted just three years ago in 2014, it offered luxury crossover consumers one… Read More »
jaguar e-type reborn program

Jaguar, Jaguar News, Motor Life

Rebirth: Jaguar Classics Launches E-Type Reborn Program

Straight from its purpose-built facility in Coventry, Jaguar will initially offer 10 restored Series 1 E-Types When Jaguar Land Rover… Read More »
2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

Lamborghini, Lamborghini News, Motor Life

The 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante: Up Close with the Record-Breaking Nürburg-King

The King of the 'Ring 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante Makes Rare Appearance in Vancouver The Nürburgring is a pretty special place. This… Read More »
mahmoud samara cadillac canada

Cadillac, Culture Features

Chat with Mahmoud Samara: Cadillac Canada's Managing Director on Daring Greatly and Repositioning an Iconic Brand

We chat with Cadillac Canada's new Managing Directer, Mahmoud Samara, about his journey with the company and the reinvention of the… Read More »
alexander pollich porsche canada ceo (1 of 10)

Culture Features, Porsche

Chat with Alexander Pollich: CEO of Porsche Canada on High-Performance Hybrids, E-Mobility, and Sustainability Moving Forward

We sit down with Alexander Pollich, Porsche Cars Canada's President & CEO, to discuss the automaker's future of more sustainable… Read More »
1973 Alfa Romeo Montreal

Alfa Romeo, Culture

Throwback: The 1973 Alfa Romeo Montreal was more than a Concept

This week we're looking at the 1973 Alfa Romeo Montreal, which started its life with a unique release to the… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us