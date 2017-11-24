 Gear for the Road #35: Nov. 24, 2017

3 new things

Gear for the Road #35: Nov. 24, 2017

by Gear

3 new things for this week includes the lightweight Ojai Jacket by Taylor Stitch with its rinsed look and classic style; the covert Rollpack Stealth by California’s Haven & Florin; and The BOSS – an insane waterproof cooler that hugs your back when you need it most. 

Ojai Jacket taylor stitch

Ojai Jacket by Taylor Stitch

A classic take on the French workwear coat, the Ojai Jacket from Taylor Stitch is functional, versatile and lightweight made of 100% cotton 8oz Japanese sateen fabric, making it an ideal jacket to throw in your duffle when hitting the road. It’s got that lightly rinsed treatment providing a softer feel that will age nicely over time. With two lower patch pockets allowing top and side access, a single chest pocket with a pen slot for those field notes, and ring-back buttons with brass pin and rings, the Ojai is rugged yet functional in a non-bulky form that works great when layered for extra warmth. Taylor Stitch is a leader in men’s outdoor apparel, and it’s clear the Ojai jacket is made for the long haul — and those long trips.

US$148

OJAI jacket olive taylor stitch

ROLLPACK - STEALTH

Rollpack Stealth by Haven & Florin

Built for urbanites and works for Weekend Warriors and road trippers, California-based Haven & Florin partnered up with military manufacturing contractor to develop what the company claims is the world’s most versatile roll top backpack available in the market today. From what we can see, we’d have to agree. The Rollpack Stealth is just that: stealthy, with a secret bottom compartment to stow what’s important. Fairly large at 22L capacity, the outer fabric is water-resistant while the inside features water-resistant 420D coated pack cloth, plus a traditional top opening for easy in-and-out. Add shoulder strap pockets, dual access to the main compartment, and expandable accordion-style bottle pockets to haul liquids, the Rollpack Stealth is definitely an everyday bag, in the city or out in the wild.

US$169

Rollpack-stealth front

THE ICEMULE BOSS

The BOSS by IceMule Coolers

Last week in Gear for the Road #34, we featured a crazy Igloo cooler with LED lights and all. But if hauling a mammoth cooler isn’t exactly feasible? Say hello to The BOSS – perhaps the most versatile cooler ever created providing true multi-day ice retention (and who doesn’t need that – especially when you’re travelling?). Surrounded by a 3cm closed-cell PolarLayer XT Insulation foam and outfitted with super-tough PakShield zippers that keep water out and everything inside dry, this durable and tough cooler pack provides zero excuse to get the party started. Completely waterproof and floats in water, The BOSS can handle 60 lbs of weight with ease according to the company. We might just have to give it a try ourselves.

US$239.95

THE ICEMULE BOSS profile

 

