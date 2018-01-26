 Gear for the Road #37: Jan 26, 2018

Gear for the Road #37: Jan 26, 2018

UBCO 2×2 bike

2×2 Utility Bike by UBCO

The word “versatile” barely does the UBCO 2×2 Utility Bike justice, a two-wheeled, two-motor ride that requires zero gas, and produces zero noise or emissions while tackling any terrain with absolute ease. Among the most interesting features of this compact bike is the 48Ah lithium-ion battery that not only efficiently powers the vehicle but refuels your tools and gadgets as well. This feature originally appeared on GearCulture here.

Sells for US$6900

Hillstrike Snowtrike REV-17

Hillstrike Snowtrike Rev-17

Since man took his first accidental trip down a snowy mountain, it has been ingrained in human DNA that barreling down a powder covered hillside is fun as hell. Recently, a crew in Slovenia trusted their primal instincts of having fun on the slopes and mixed in their passion for mountain biking, creating the Hillstrike Snowtrike Rev-17.

Looking like a three-legged bicycle on skis, the Snowtrike is exactly that. An aluminum frame similar in size to a hardtail mountain bike sets the stage for the trike. An innovative articulating rear parallelogram allows the bike to pivot off center while keeping each ski contacting the snow surface as much as possible, providing excellent traction and handling on the snow. A RockShox Recon 120mm travel fork provides cushion for the sloppy, choppy runs and the full wood core skis are removable for tuning and waxing. Take your choice from 5 different colour options then get out on the slopes and shred! This feature originally appeared on HiConsumption here.

This trike goes for around US$2,300

hillstrike-snowtrike-rev-17 profile

Defender Multi Tool

Defender Multi Tool

If you’re one of the few lucky owners of a discontinued Land Rover Defender, then you’re going to want to add the Land Rover Defender Multi-Tool to your existing EDC collection at some point.

Shaped like the iconic Defender you know and love, the Defender Multi-Tool is crafted from durable stainless steel and features 11 EDC-friendly tools integrated into it’s design including a tire tread gauge, a screwdriver, a range of spanner wrenches for tightening a a variety of bolt sizes, and a bottle opener for gaining access to your cold beverage of choice once you’ve reached your destination. Even if you don’t happen to drive a Defender, this Multi-Tool would make a solid addition to any everyday carry collection nonetheless. This feature originally posted on GearMoose here.

Pick one up at the Land Rover Shop for under US$20

