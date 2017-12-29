 Gear for the Road #36: Dec. 29, 2017

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

gear for the road 36
TractionLife Home Page / Gear / Gear for the Road #36: Dec. 29, 2017

Beers, Keys, and Time

Gear for the Road #36: Dec. 29, 2017

by Gear

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Our last Gear for the Road piece of 2017 includes a slick watch paired to the popular Tread multi-tool strap by Leatherman, the TrailKey beer growler for cold, carbonated ale for on the go (like, when you’re not driving), and the KeyKlip key organizer that’s slim, stylish, and super functional.

leatherman TREAD TEMPO

Leatherman Tread Tempo: A multi-tool watch on the go

We did a full review of the innovative Tread bracelet by Leatherman a couple years back – a multi-tool strap incorporating various tools for survival and everyday tasks…like cracking open a beer. Now, they’ve gone a step further adding a sleek Swiss-made watch to the mix. Wearing the Tread bracelet itself for daily use felt odd (unless you’re outdoors all day every day), but combining all 30 utility tools with a watch adds style – and of course, the time. Water resistant up to 200m, a 5-year battery, an adjustable clasp to 1/8”, and date/time functions with 3 luminescent hands, the Tread Tempo looks sharp and cuts sharp. We had to.

US$449.95 – More at Tread Tempo

trailkey black 64oz

TrailKeg: Cold ale on the go

You’ve been driving all day. Now you’re at your destination and it’s time to chill out. That’s right – it’s time for a cold beer, or two. That’s where the TrailKey comes in: a growler that’ll store 64 ounces of the good stuff and keep it cold for 24 hours. Featuring a lid with a chrome tap paired to a C02 regulator, the TrailKey will keep the your cold gold carbonated for 7 days. And if you’ve got a Hydroflask, Reduce, Lifeline or other barrel style growlers, the TrailKeg Lid Package turns them into a pressurized version. Cold beer for a day and perfectly carbonated for a week – yeah, that works for us.

US$99 – More at TrailKeg

trailkey black package

keyklip black and gold

KeyKlip: Keep your keys in order

With a slim design and holding up to 10 of your keys, the KeyKlip by KeyDisc is maybe the most functional little organizer we’ve seen yet. Small enough to slip into your pocket and doubling as a bottle opener, this smart little device works with a keyring, keychain, lanyard, and car keys. And will attach to your pocket or belt with the integrated carabiner. Best part – it’s easy to assemble with no need for hardware (a coin from your centre console will do), and expands to store more keys with the available custom Extenders.

US$19.99 – More at KeyDisc

keyklip

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

RSS Latest Posts:

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

Gear for the Road 35 nov 24 2017

Featured, Gear

Gear for the Road #35: Nov. 24, 2017

3 new things for this week includes the lightweight Ojai Jacket by Taylor Stitch with its rinsed look and classic… Read More »
gear for the road 34

Gear

Gear for the Road #34: Nov. 17, 2017

Gear This Week: Get the party started after that long road trip with the innovative Igloo Party Cooler with LED… Read More »
New Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus Tire

Gear

New Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus Tire Unveiled: Release Date for 2018

Pirelli today unveiled their new Scorpion All Terrain Plus performance tire in Las Vegas at the SEMA show. Replacing the… Read More »
toyo celsius tire review in the snow

Tips and Advice, Tire Reviews

All-Weather Tires: A Good Option for Year-Round Drivers Resisting Winter Rubber

Buying, installing, and storing winter tires may not be economical or practical for most drivers during the cold months -… Read More »
gear for the road 1

Gear

Gear for the Road #33: Oct. 27, 2017

We find four new things that'll make your next trip that much better. From a pair of comfortable, durable straight… Read More »
3 weekender bags tractionlife

Style

Travel Well: 3 New Bags for the Perfect Weekend Escape

Leave your humble abode and hit the road with these 3 perfect weekender bags Getting away for a couple days… Read More »
Mark II NATO Green Xeno Jacket by Jago

Style

Road Gear: Mark II NATO Green Xeno Jacket by Jago

Jago's updated Xeno jacket adds larger pockets, concealed poppers, thicker elasticated storm cuffs and taped seam If green apparel appeals to you,… Read More »
911 Love RS book

Gear, Porsche

Good Reads: ‘911 LoveRS’ a Book for Porsche Lovers

The first comprehensive homage to the Porsche R and RS models, 911 LoveRS delves into real life stories and interviews… Read More »

join our newsletter