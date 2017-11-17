Gear for the Road #34: Nov. 17, 2017

Gear This Week: Get the party started after that long road trip with the innovative Igloo Party Cooler with LED lights and all, the handy Lil Trucker Survival Axe that’ll stow in any vehicle, and skip the piss-poor overprice coffee and make your own with the Staresso Espresso Coffee Maker.

Lil Trucker Survival Axe

The Lil Trucker Survival Axe is one of those handy tools that take up next to no space in your vehicle but will be a go-to to handle a bunch of small tasks. With a comfy handle and space-age design, this new-age multifunction axe comes with pretty much every tool you’d need…and will cut through almost anything. The design is updated and incorporates an all-steel head and tang combined with lightweight glass-filled nylon handles, providing a much better grip when tossing this axe or using it to crack open beer bottles (very important). Some of the Lil Trucker’s features include a hammer, a fully re-sharpenable hatchet blade to slicing duties, a hex wrench, can opener, and glass breaker, to name just a few. Priced at US$89. And if you’re looking for a multitool for your wrist (who isn’t?), check out our review of the Leatherman Tread. Staresso Espresso Coffee Maker

Sometimes, when you hit the road there just isn’t time grab a coffee. Or maybe you’re not a fan of the mass market, globalized coffee chains. Whatever the reason, the Staresso Espresso Coffer Maker will be your portable java buddy when making express cappuccinos and espressos can’t wait. With a compact design and impressive versatility, the Staresso uses pressure up to 15 bar to brew hot water through ground coffee quickly. That translates into more robust flavour and less bitterness and acidity. The compact Starpresso starts at US$39.99 and will make 1 shot of espresso for a quick fix or to drop in some water for an Americano.

We reviewed the Handpresso Auto E.S.E Portable Espresso Machine a few years ago, you should definitely check out that feature as well.

Igloo Party Cooler

Igloo wants you to take the party with you. Challenge accepted. With exterior dimensions at 39.1″ x 21.8″ x 26.9″ ( L x W x H ), this 125-quart (118 litres) the Igloo Party Cooler ain’t small and likely won’t work for your compact sedan’s trunk when hitting the road. But for your full-size SUV or pickup, it’ll do just fine. With a fully insulated body drinks will stay cool, accommodating an impressive 212 12-oz cans or 158 cans with dividers. And party starts when the LED lights integrated into the cooler liner turn on, or simply when you need some light under the dark sky when you toss your hand into the cooler for that last beer. Other features include a threaded, leak-resistant drain plug for easy draining and is garden hose compatible for backyard shindigs. This innovative cooler goes for US$229.99.