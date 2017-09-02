Gear for the Labour Day Long Weekend: Weekend Essentials #29

Get the Labour Day long-weekend started right. Here are four news things including a tactical knife, a custom motorcycle, a classic bag to hit the road in style , and a hammock. What else do you need?
TREEO Utility Hammock
Are you a lover of the outdoors or a real adventure seeker? The TREEO 3-in-1 Hammock was designed with the great outdoors in mind and created with the intention that anyone, anywhere could use it. The hammock can be used in three main ways; as a sun/rain shelter, as a beach sheet, and of course, as a hammock, but of course it doesn’t stop there, the uses are endless. A real bonus for the TreeO is the Quick Draw System feature. By pulling the cords on each end, the hammock opens up as is ready to be tied down or up… it’s that easy! The ripstop nylon material can hold up to 500lbs of weight but it still super lightweight, durable and weatherproof. [via]
Learn more – Kickstarter
Maria Motorcycles Yamaha XSR700
Our latest custom motorbike crush comes from a workshop in Lisbon – Portugal. Maria Riding Company is a brand inspired by the real emotions of the past, perfectly crafted into special rides for the last true essence seekers. They deliver extraordinary and unconventional rides, just like this beautiful Yamaha XSR700 conversion, an adventure bike with a scrambler treatment. The bike was commissioned by Yamaha?s incredibly successful Yard Built program (consists of renown customisers from around the world providing inspirational ideas on how to transform modern Yamaha models). The end result is a versatile tracker-style machine named “The Orbiter?, a combination of the powerful 689cc engine with a lightweight frame, along with new front suspension, provides an easy-to-handle and responsive bike on unknown terrain and tracks. The look is inspired by the vehicles of space exploration and military technology and, with a touch of vintage motocross, results in an original and sporty look. Make sure you check out their website for more masterful creations. [via]
Learn more – Maria Motorcycles
Vesatri Signature Weekend Bag
These bags are made for the modern gentleman. Vesatri has created a collection of bags that are stylish to look at, simple in their design and still durable enough for everyday use. The bags themselves are made from canvas with leather trimming and a smooth gliding zip. For your convenience, these bags are fashioned with multiple storage pockets in and around the bag, perfect for everyday use. With a cool and modern color theme, these bags will provide you with outstanding quality and style. [via]
Learn more – Vesatri Signature Weekend Bag
Zero Tolerance 0095BW Titanium Knife
If you’re on the hunt for the absolute best everyday carry folder the market has to offer, Zero Tolerance’s 0095 Titanium Flipper is it. Not only does represent over 10 years of award-winning blade design, this titanium flipper — like anything that comes from the Zero Tolerance shop — is overbuilt and up to the challenge of everyday carry.
It’s solid titanium handles render it lighter than solid steel models without compromising overall strength, while an S35VN, harpoon-style steel blade maintains a sharper edge for longer than it’s S30V steel counterpart.
Additional features include a titanium frame lock with a hardened lock bar insert that secures the blade during heavy use, Zero Tolerance’s smooth and highly-responsive KVT ball-bearing deployment system, and a reversible pocket clip that makes everyday carry a cinch for both left and right handed carriers. Once you hold it, you’ll more than likely buy it. And once you buy it, you’ll no doubt consider it the best EDC knife in your arsenal. [via]
Grab on here – Amazon
