 Gear for the Labour Day Long Weekend: Weekend Essentials #29

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

labour day weekend essentials 29
TractionLife Home Page / Gear / Gear for the Labour Day Long Weekend: Weekend Essentials #29

4 new things

Gear for the Labour Day Long Weekend: Weekend Essentials #29

by Gear

Get the Labour Day long-weekend started right. Here are four news things including a tactical knife, a custom motorcycle, a classic bag to hit the road in style , and a hammock. What else do you need?

TREEO Utility Hammock

TREEO Utility Hammock

Are you a lover of the outdoors or a real adventure seeker? The TREEO 3-in-1 Hammock was designed with the great outdoors in mind and created with the intention that anyone, anywhere could use it. The hammock can be used in three main ways; as a sun/rain shelter, as a beach sheet, and of course, as a hammock, but of course it doesn’t stop there, the uses are endless. A real bonus for the TreeO is the Quick Draw System feature. By pulling the cords on each end, the hammock opens up as is ready to be tied down or up… it’s that easy! The ripstop nylon material can hold up to 500lbs of weight but it still super lightweight, durable and weatherproof. [via]

Learn more – Kickstarter

Maria Motorcycles Yamaha XSR700

Maria Motorcycles Yamaha XSR700

Our latest custom motorbike crush comes from a workshop in Lisbon – Portugal. Maria Riding Company is a brand inspired by the real emotions of the past, perfectly crafted into special rides for the last true essence seekers. They deliver extraordinary and unconventional rides, just like this beautiful Yamaha XSR700 conversion, an adventure bike with a scrambler treatment. The bike was commissioned by Yamaha?s incredibly successful Yard Built program (consists of renown customisers from around the world providing inspirational ideas on how to transform modern Yamaha models). The end result is a versatile tracker-style machine named “The Orbiter?,  a combination of the powerful 689cc engine with a lightweight frame, along with new front suspension, provides an easy-to-handle and responsive bike on unknown terrain and tracks. The look is inspired by the vehicles of space exploration and military technology and, with a touch of vintage motocross, results in an original and sporty look. Make sure you check out their website for more masterful creations. [via]

Learn more – Maria Motorcycles

Vesatri Signature Weekend Bag

Vesatri Signature Weekend Bag

These bags are made for the modern gentleman. Vesatri has created a collection of bags that are stylish to look at, simple in their design and still durable enough for everyday use. The bags themselves are made from canvas with leather trimming and a smooth gliding zip. For your convenience, these bags are fashioned with multiple storage pockets in and around the bag, perfect for everyday use. With a cool and modern color theme, these bags will provide you with outstanding quality and style. [via]

Learn more – Vesatri Signature Weekend Bag

Zero Tolerance 0095BW Titanium Knife

Zero Tolerance 0095BW Titanium Knife

If you’re on the hunt for the absolute best everyday carry folder the market has to offer, Zero Tolerance’s 0095 Titanium Flipper is it. Not only does represent over 10 years of award-winning blade design, this titanium flipper — like anything that comes from the Zero Tolerance shop — is overbuilt and up to the challenge of everyday carry.

It’s solid titanium handles render it lighter than solid steel models without compromising overall strength, while an S35VN, harpoon-style steel blade maintains a sharper edge for longer than it’s S30V steel counterpart.

Additional features include a titanium frame lock with a hardened lock bar insert that secures the blade during heavy use, Zero Tolerance’s smooth and highly-responsive KVT ball-bearing deployment system, and a reversible pocket clip that makes everyday carry a cinch for both left and right handed carriers. Once you hold it, you’ll more than likely buy it. And once you buy it, you’ll no doubt consider it the best EDC knife in your arsenal. [via]

Grab on here – Amazon 

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

weekend essentials 27

Gear

Weekend Essentials 27

Get setup with the Air Opus Inflatable Camper in under 2 minutes; haul your gear in the vintage-inspired ’51 Gym… Read More »
6 best motor inspired watches 2017

Gear, Style

6 Best Motoring Inspired Watches We Would Buy Right Now

At some point, you'll need a proper (grownup) timepiece wrapped around your wrist. To narrow down your search with something… Read More »
Carbon Renegade Carbon Fiber Watch

Gear, Style

The Carbon Renegade Watch: Racing-Inspired with Comfort and Luxury Styling

Inspired by the tech-driven world of racing, the Carbon Renegade combines high levels of tech compound materials with the right… Read More »
Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2

Porsche, Style

Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2: The New $925 Smartwatch

Another Porsche Design X Huawei smartwatch collaboration with the Huawei Watch 2 Huawei and the Porsche Design studio already have a… Read More »

Gear

Weekend Essentials 25: Flipside 4 Wallet, All-Terrain E-Class, Espresso on the Go, & Rugged New Pack

Some new gear and inspiration for the weekend: the new Flipside 4 Wallet, an all-terrain E-Class, a rugged new pack,… Read More »
Singer Track1 Chronograph

Style

The $41,000 Singer Track1 Chronograph

Porsches to Watches -- Singer Vehicle Design releases the Track1 Chronograph The Singer Track1 Chronograph is the first foray into the world… Read More »
Vans Moto Leather Classics hi top sk8

Style

Vans Moto Leather Classics: From Jackets to Kicks

Inspired by elements taken from moto jackets, Vans drops the new Moto Leather Classics as part of their Vans Classics… Read More »
Weekend Essentials 24

Gear, Land Rover Defender

Weekend Essentials #24: New Gear for Canada Day Long Weekend

Hit the water in the Driftsun Transparent Kayak, be a kid again with a Tops Knives Slingshot, carry your flask… Read More »

join our newsletter