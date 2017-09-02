Gear for the Labour Day Long Weekend: Weekend Essentials #29

Get the Labour Day long-weekend started right. Here are four news things including a tactical knife, a custom motorcycle, a classic bag to hit the road in style , and a hammock. What else do you need?

Are you a lover of the outdoors or a real adventure seeker? The TREEO 3-in-1 Hammock was designed with the great outdoors in mind and created with the intention that anyone, anywhere could use it. The hammock can be used in three main ways; as a sun/rain shelter, as a beach sheet, and of course, as a hammock, but of course it doesn’t stop there, the uses are endless. A real bonus for the TreeO is the Quick Draw System feature. By pulling the cords on each end, the hammock opens up as is ready to be tied down or up… it’s that easy! The ripstop nylon material can hold up to 500lbs of weight but it still super lightweight, durable and weatherproof. [via]

Learn more – Kickstarter

Maria Motorcycles Yamaha XSR700

Our latest custom motorbike crush comes from a workshop in Lisbon – Portugal. Maria Riding Company is a brand inspired by the real emotions of the past, perfectly crafted into special rides for the last true essence seekers. They deliver extraordinary and unconventional rides, just like this beautiful Yamaha XSR700 conversion, an adventure bike with a scrambler treatment. The bike was commissioned by Yamaha?s incredibly successful Yard Built program (consists of renown customisers from around the world providing inspirational ideas on how to transform modern Yamaha models). The end result is a versatile tracker-style machine named “The Orbiter?, a combination of the powerful 689cc engine with a lightweight frame, along with new front suspension, provides an easy-to-handle and responsive bike on unknown terrain and tracks. The look is inspired by the vehicles of space exploration and military technology and, with a touch of vintage motocross, results in an original and sporty look. Make sure you check out their website for more masterful creations. [via]

Learn more – Maria Motorcycles

Vesatri Signature Weekend Bag