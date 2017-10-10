World’s first gaming controller operated Nissan GT-R. That’s Right.

Nissan marks 20-years with the Gran Turismo Sport franchise with a life-size GT-R driven entirely by a DualShock4 controller.

The world’s first gaming controller operated Nissan GT-R is a reality — yes, all you unbathed gamers who haven’t seen the light of day, this really happened.

To mark Nissan’s 20-year involvement with the Gran Turismo Sport game franchise, the Japanese automaker created this one-off project: a life size GT-R controlled entirely by a DualShock4, and piloted by NISMO athlete and GT Academy winner Jann Mardenborough around Silverstone’s famous National Circuit in the UK.

From the cockpit of a helicopter (not his mom’s basement couch), Mardenborough drove this GT-R/C reached a top speed of 131 mph/211 kph, averaging 76 mph/122 kph, and recording a lap time of (1:17:47).

“The GT-R /C has brought my two worlds together – the virtual of gaming and the reality of motorsport – in a way I never thought possible,” states Mardenborough. “This was once-in-a-lifetime, truly epic stuff.”

The GT-R /C Setup

This specially designed GT-R was equipped with six computers mounted in the rear of the car to update the controls at up to 100 times a second, while four robots operate the steering, transmission, brakes and throttle. And all this via unmodified DualShock4 gaming controller that connects to a micro-computer interpreting the joystick and button signals and transmiting them to the GT-R /C’s onboard systems.

Crazy promotional efforts aside, this GT-R/C will serve some useful purpose in 2018 on a tour of primary and secondary schools in the UK to promote future careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects.

Watch the video here: