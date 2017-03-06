 In Pictures: Snowy Hotlaps in the 350-hp 2017 Ford Focus RS
2017 Ford Focus RS
High-Performance Hatch

In Pictures: Snowy Hotlaps in the 350-hp 2017 Ford Focus RS

by Car ReviewsPhotos by Amee Reehal

Mirabel, QC – Few production hatchbacks can come close to the driving prowess of the 2017 Ford Focus RS. Powered by a 2.3L engine making a whopping 350-hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, paired to an all-wheel drive and tight, sporty suspension developed by Ford Performance, the Focus RS is arguably the pinnacle of performance hatches on the market right now.

Also see: Hatchback Racer: Hyundai debuts the 375-hp driver-focused RN30 Concept

Behind the wheel, it’s clear this rocket is made for the track; the RS-exclusive 2.3L EcoBoost inline-4 engine provides a broad, flat torque curve with maximum torque through the powerband for sustained acceleration. Paired to Launch Control (allowing driver to hold a high launch rpm for maximum off-the-line performance) and the RS-specific 6-speed manual tranny (enhanced to match the performance characteristics of the EcoBoost engine), the 2017 Focus RS will handle the track twisties with confidence. For more control and flexible driving dynamics, the AWD is tuned to work with 4 available drive modes: Normal, Sport, Track, and Drift.

Check out our full 2017 Ford Focus RS Review

