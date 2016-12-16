TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2017 ford gt on assembly line
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / News / Production Mode: First 2017 Ford GT Rolls Off Assembly Line

Production Mode: First 2017 Ford GT Rolls Off Assembly Line

by News

Forza Motorsport 6 to Real Life: 2017 Ford GT ships worldwide

Both LeMans and Xbox couch potatoes can rejoice as Ford Performance finally begins deliveries of the all-new (real life), much anticipated 2017 Ford GT. Build in the the new, low-volume production facility in Ontario, Canada, the GT was first unveiled at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show but did make its way into the popular Forza Motorsport 6 video game franchise. And within two years, is now delivering the first cars to customers around the globe.

Also see: The Ford GT Debuts as Forza Motorsport 6 Cover Car

As a true halo product for the automaker, the 2017 GT is a big deal for Ford both in terms of showcasing their innovation but to kick serious ass, again, at LeMans after winning it back in 1966. Powered by a 3.5L EcoBoost V6, the Ford GT makes 600-hp and finds everything from new engine technologies to light-weight materials and innovations in aerodynamics.

Check out this video of the Ford GT’s return to LeMans.

2017 ford gt on assembly line
Raj Nair, Ford executive VP, global product development and chief technical officer at the debut in Ontario.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

2018 BMW M550i xDrive

News

Suite Up: The New 2018 BMW M550i xDrive with 462-hp V8

The full-size BMW 5 Series is synonymous with C-suite business types; considered the world’s most successful business sedan. For 2018,… Read More »
Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road edition

Adventure Vehicles, News

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition

For 2017, the Tacoma pickup lineup adds a new model: The 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition The midsize Tacoma… Read More »
subaru-viziv-7-suv-concept

Adventure Vehicles, News

World Debut of the Subaru's First Full-Size Utility: VIZIV-7 SUV Concept

Finally, Subaru sheds light on their highly anticipated full-size SUV with the world debut of the Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept at… Read More »
2017 Kia Soul Exclaim Turbo

News

New 2017 Kia Soul Exclaim Turbo Now Makes 201-HP

A Sportier 2017 Kia Soul Exclaim Turbo debuts at 2016 LA Auto Show The people have spoken and Kia has responded.… Read More »
Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet

News

630-hp V12-powered Mercedes‑Maybach S 650 Cabriolet Debuts in LA

The first cabriolet from the Mercedes‑Maybach brand debuts at the 2016 LA Auto Show -- Only 300 available. We love collaborations,… Read More »
2018-alfa-romeo-stelvio-suv

News

World Debut of Alfa Romeo's First SUV: The 2018 Stelvio

An Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio SUV with off-road abilities The Alfa Romeo brand has been around for over 100 years. But sport utilities?… Read More »
2017-porsche-panamera-4-panamera-executive

News

Porsche to debut new 330-hp V6 Panamera 4 and upgraded Panamera Executive at 2016 LA Auto Show

Entry-level 2017 Panamera 4 and top-end Panamera Executive debut with added features at 2016 LA Auto Show The German automaker’s… Read More »
2017 jeep compass

News

2017 Jeep Compass Debuts in Brazil: All-new design is a huge departure

Let’s face it, the Jeep Compass wasn’t the most attractive compact crossover when it first debut in 2007; a bulky,… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us