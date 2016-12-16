Production Mode: First 2017 Ford GT Rolls Off Assembly Line

Forza Motorsport 6 to Real Life: 2017 Ford GT ships worldwide

Both LeMans and Xbox couch potatoes can rejoice as Ford Performance finally begins deliveries of the all-new (real life), much anticipated 2017 Ford GT. Build in the the new, low-volume production facility in Ontario, Canada, the GT was first unveiled at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show but did make its way into the popular Forza Motorsport 6 video game franchise. And within two years, is now delivering the first cars to customers around the globe.

As a true halo product for the automaker, the 2017 GT is a big deal for Ford both in terms of showcasing their innovation but to kick serious ass, again, at LeMans after winning it back in 1966. Powered by a 3.5L EcoBoost V6, the Ford GT makes 600-hp and finds everything from new engine technologies to light-weight materials and innovations in aerodynamics.

Check out this video of the Ford GT’s return to LeMans.