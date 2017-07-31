The Fighter Jet Inspired F-22 F-150 Raptor

The one-of-a-kind Ford F-22 F-150 Raptor pickup sells at auction for $300,000 and helps encourage youth involvement in aviation.

Based on the U.S. Air Force’s Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor fighter jet, Ford Performance and Ford’s design team collaborate to build this one-off Raptor for auction at Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh, bringing awareness to the Young Eagles while encouraging the youth to get involved in flight.

The F-22 F-150 Raptor sold for $300,000 to Las Vegas’ Gary Ackerman — Honorary Commander/Ambassador for the United States Airforce’s F-22 Squadron at Nellis Airforce Base in Nevada — with the funds donated to the Experimental Aircraft Association Gathering of Eagles; since 2008, Ford has helped raise over $3-million for the annual event by producing these one-of-a-kind special edition vehicles.

F-22 F-150 Raptor Features

Ramping things up, this special edition Raptor finds modifications including a Whipple-intercooled, high-output 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost delivering 545-hp and 660 lb.-ft. of torque, versus the stock 450-hp and 510 lb.-ft. of torque.

The F-22 F-150 Raptor also finds carbon fiber bodywork, larger custom wheels, upgraded brakes and modular off-road exterior lighting. Drawing elements from the actually F-22 fighter jet, the truck also gets red and green position lights in front that enhance left and right mirror skull caps, unique glossy and matte exterior cues and cockpit tweaks. The special Sherwin-Williams exterior paint integrates the F-22 F-150 Raptor jet cues to include titanium grille with front silhouette of the aircraft; plus, jet cues featured on the interior as well. Inside, a 1500-watt Kicker audio system rounds things off.

As the design manager at Ford puts it, “Our job – both in the air and on the ground – is to intimidate the competition.” We’d have to say, Mission Accomplished. Plus, the money raised will enable Young Eagles to reach for the skies as well.

