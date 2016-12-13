TractionLife.com

Return of the Targa Body: Ferrari J50 World Premiere In Tokyo

The Land of the Rising Sun knows how to celebrate. To mark the 50th anniversary of Ferrari in Japan, the Italian automaker just introduced the limited edition J50 — a two-seater, mid-rear-engined roadster powered by a 3.9-litre V8 (an engine that won the overall International Engine of the Year Award earlier this year). Based on the 488 Spider, only 10 units of the bespoke Ferrari J50 will be produced, making its world debut during a special celebration held at the National Art Center in Tokyo.

The Ferrari Styling Centre team and Ferrari’s Special Projects department in Maranello paired up on the project to design and create, respectively, this targa body throwback paying homage to the old-school Ferraris of the 1970s and 1980s. Noble and agile, this low-slung roadster finds two carbon-fibre air channels in the front bonnet; a lowered windscreen header rail for more airflow; an aggressive rear end design with quad taillights for a wider look; and a sporty cockpit with a red-over-black interior in leather echoing the design of the rear bonnet including a carbon-fibre targa top split into two pieces that’ll stow behind the seats for a clean getaway.

Learn more – Ferrari J50

