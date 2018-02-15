Pricing for Alfa Romeo's Fastest SUV Set + 6 Stelvio Quadrifoglio Features

Alfa Romeo finally released official MSRP pricing for their all-new 2018 Stelvio Quadrifoglio — a 505-hp Italian beast powered by a torque-loving V6, sprinting 0-60 in just 3.9-seconds.

If you’re in the market for a new mid-size SUV that’ll get you to the first tee in record time or your daughter’s dance recital before the lot gets full, this Nürburgring-approved rocket might fit the bill for under $100k.

For something homegrown, there’s also the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

2018 Stelvio Pricing and models

Pricing for the 2018 Stelvio Quadrifoglio is set at US$79,995 MSRP in the United States and C$95,000 in Canada. Less fees and expenses (i.e. US$1,595 destination charge).

Pricing for the entry-level Stelvio is US$41,995, and US$43,995 for the Stelvio Ti.

To learn about Alfa’s new SUV, check out our Stelvio page for the latest, with our full test drive review coming soon.

Meantime, here are 6 things you need to know about new Alfa Romeo SUV in the Quadrifoglio form:

1. Uncompromised power and performance

The 2018 Stelvio Quadrifoglio will put down 505-hp from an all-aluminum, direct-injection 2.9L twin-turbocharged V6. Yes, that pins this rocket as the planet’s fastest production sport utility at the moment.

Rolling on 20-inch aluminum wheels, stopping power comes from 6-piston Brembo front brakes while torque vectoring differential, a four-mode Alfa DNA Pro selector with Race mode and a Quadrifoglio-tuned adaptive suspension all handle the driving dynamics.

2. Lots of torque

In addition to best-in-class horsepower, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio features segment-leading V6 torque (443 lb.-ft.) and the most horsepower per liter in its class

3. 0-60 in record time

Hitting a top speed of 176-mph, the eight-speed transmission helps launch the Stelvio 0-60 in just 3.9-seconds.

4. That four-leaf clover

This probably only matters to the true Alfa Romeo fans but the SUV also finds the iconic hand-painted Quadrifoglio (four-leaf clover) badge that is symbolic of legendary Alfa Romeo race cars and high-performance production vehicles.

5. Nürburgring approved

Hitting the famed German track, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio lapped the Nürburgring in a record time 7 minutes 51.7 seconds – the fastest time ever posted by a production SUV.

6. Exterior & interior styling

Power aside, it’s likely the Stelvio Quadrifoglio’s design both curbside and inside that’ll make or break the deal; this top model finds a rear spoiler and side sill insert along with those 20-inch rims.

Inside, the cabin gets 14-way power front seats including 4-way lumbar all with Alcantara leather seating surfaces. Carbon fiber trim, leather-wrapped dash and doors with accent stitching are a few other notables.

