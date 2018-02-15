 Pricing for Alfa Romeo's Fastest SUV Set + 6 Stelvio Quadrifoglio Features

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio front rolling red
0-60 in 3.9-seconds

Alfa Romeo Announces Pricing for their Fastest SUV + 6 Features You Should Know

by Alfa Romeo News, Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo finally released official MSRP pricing for their all-new 2018 Stelvio Quadrifoglio — a 505-hp Italian beast powered by a torque-loving V6, sprinting 0-60 in just 3.9-seconds.

If you’re in the market for a new mid-size SUV that’ll get you to the first tee in record time or your daughter’s dance recital before the lot gets full, this Nürburgring-approved rocket might fit the bill for under $100k.

For something homegrown, there’s also the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

2018 Stelvio Pricing and models

Pricing for the 2018 Stelvio Quadrifoglio is set at US$79,995 MSRP in the United States and C$95,000 in Canada. Less fees and expenses (i.e. US$1,595 destination charge). 

Pricing for the entry-level Stelvio is US$41,995, and US$43,995 for the Stelvio Ti.

To learn about Alfa’s new SUV, check out our Stelvio page for the latest, with our full test drive review coming soon.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio interior

Meantime, here are 6 things you need to know about new Alfa Romeo SUV in the Quadrifoglio form:

1. Uncompromised power and performance

The 2018 Stelvio Quadrifoglio will put down 505-hp from an all-aluminum, direct-injection 2.9L twin-turbocharged V6. Yes, that pins this rocket as the planet’s fastest production sport utility at the moment.

Rolling on 20-inch aluminum wheels, stopping power comes from 6-piston Brembo front brakes while torque vectoring differential, a four-mode Alfa DNA Pro selector with Race mode and a Quadrifoglio-tuned adaptive suspension all handle the driving dynamics.

2. Lots of torque

In addition to best-in-class horsepower, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio features segment-leading V6 torque (443 lb.-ft.) and the most horsepower per liter in its class

3. 0-60 in record time

Hitting a top speed of 176-mph, the eight-speed transmission helps launch the Stelvio 0-60 in just 3.9-seconds.

4. That four-leaf clover

This probably only matters to the true Alfa Romeo fans but the SUV also finds the iconic hand-painted Quadrifoglio (four-leaf clover) badge that is symbolic of legendary Alfa Romeo race cars and high-performance production vehicles.

5. Nürburgring approved

Hitting the famed German track, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio lapped the Nürburgring in a record time 7 minutes 51.7 seconds – the fastest time ever posted by a production SUV.

6. Exterior & interior styling

Power aside, it’s likely the Stelvio Quadrifoglio’s design both curbside and inside that’ll make or break the deal; this top model finds a rear spoiler and side sill insert along with those 20-inch rims.

Inside, the cabin gets 14-way power front seats including 4-way lumbar all with Alcantara leather seating surfaces. Carbon fiber trim, leather-wrapped dash and doors with accent stitching are a few other notables.

Also check out this comprehensive piece on the Stevlio by the team at TopSpeed.com.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio rear rolling red

join our newsletter