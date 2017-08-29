 Disc Brakes Vs Drum Brakes: The Differences & In-Depth Infographic

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

disc brakes vs drum brakes
TractionLife Home Page / Car Guide / Tips and Advice / Disc Brakes Vs Drum Brakes: The Differences & In-Depth Infographic

Disc Brakes Vs Drum Brakes: The Differences & In-Depth Infographic

by Tips and AdvicePhotos by Animagraffs

For many casual drivers, their idea of a vehicle’s brakes is simply the pedal left of the throttle, and the expensive item that shows up on their service bill every few years. Never mind trying to ask whether they can discern between disc and drum setups. Fortunately, we “brake” down the differences of the two systems for you below, including infographics by the team at Animagraffs.

Disc brakes

People nowadays are most likely familiar with the disc brake system that has become increasingly ubiquitous over the last couple of decades. Rather than featuring a drum, disc brakes utilize a round rotor also made from cast iron, or in high-performance applications composites including carbon and ceramic.

A “caliper” sits above and straddles both sides of the rotor, a part that contains a series of hydraulic pistons and a high friction brake pad on either side. Activating the brakes causes the pistons to clamp down and make contact with the rotor, slowing down the vehicle. This is similar to what happens when braking on a bicycle.

Each time this process takes place, both the brake pad and the rotor wear away due to abrasive friction. Generally, the pads will be depleted sooner than the rotors and require more frequent replacement.

disc-vs-drum-brake

Drum brakes

This type of braking mechanism is called a “drum,” because that is precisely what it looks like. Still found on some vehicles being released in the market today — think entry-level cars like the Toyota Yaris or Honda Fit — it is the gray-coloured cylinder located underneath each of the rear wheels on newer vehicles.

The outer casing of drum brakes is made from either cast iron or, to a lesser extent, aluminum. Inside the drum is a set “shoes,” which are crescent-shaped metal pieces that have a high friction material affixed onto the outer edges. When a driver steps on the brakes, a specialized fluid transfers the movement from the pedal to the shoes that then press up against the drum to slow the wheel, and the car, down.

  

Other differences

Because of its enclosed design, drum brakes are prone to excessive heat build-up under high-stress situations, which can cause “fade,” meaning the brakes start to lose their effectiveness. The rotors used in disc brakes on the other hand are exposed to ambient air resulting in constant cooling.

Cost of manufacturing is one of the reasons some automakers continue to offer partial drum brake setups. That said, the front brakes do the majority of the work since weight is shifted forward each time you brake, so only having discs in the front is more than adequate for most motorists.

The Parking Brake:

Disc Brakes Vs Drum Brakes the parking-brake

Replacement

The life of brake components varies greatly depending on models, personal driving habits and driving conditions — the best thing to do is take your vehicle in for regularly servicing to ensure everything is working properly. If you hear or feel anything out of the ordinary like squealing or shuddering when the brakes are applied, make sure you consult a professional immediately.

Disk vs Drum: An Overview

Disc Brakes Vs Drum Brakes overview

by Tips and AdvicePhotos by Animagraffs

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

Tips and Advice

How Do Wankel Rotary Engines Work? An In-Depth Infographic

Smoother and more compact, the rotary engine has its advantages - and downsides, too. We breakdown the science and functionality… Read More »
How to Clay Bar Your Car

Tips and Advice

How to Clay Bar Your Car: 6 Easy Steps for a Cleaner Vehicle

What is auto detailing clay bar? Exactly. We break it down and explain how to apply this technique to your… Read More »
Tips to Get Your Car Ready for Spring

Car Guide, Tips and Advice

Tips to Get Your Car Ready for Spring and Summer: Waking Up Baby

When spring arrives, and if you put away a car for the winter, it is the glorious season when you… Read More »
what are run flat tires

Tips and Advice

What are Run-Flat Tires? Purpose and Design Explained

What exactly are run-flat tires and do you need them? Here's our quick breakdown of their purpose and design Almost as… Read More »

Tips and Advice

Winter Woes: 7 Easy Tips to Clean and Protect Your Vehicle During the Cold Months

You don't love winter? Winter doesn't like you either, especially your car. Here are 7 tips to protect and clean… Read More »
winter driving safety 5 quick tips

Tips and Advice

Winter Driving Safety: 5 Quick Tips To Be Prepared

Winter driving safety means being prepared when the temperature drops. Here are 5 quick tips to keep your vehicle in… Read More »
headlight-restoration

Tips and Advice

Headlight Restoration: How To Bring Back The Light

When those lights go dim it's time for some headlight restoration. We explain how. Did you know that most vehicle… Read More »
engine-overheating

Tips and Advice

Engine Overheating: What To Do When Your Vehicle Stops Running

If your engine overheats while on the road, here's our advice for handling the situation with confidence. After a long,… Read More »

join our newsletter