 World's Fastest Go-Kart: Daymak C5 Blast Will Do 0-60 in 1.5-seconds
Car Killer: World’s Fastest Go-Kart Snaps Your Head Back 0-60 in 1.5-seconds

by Adventure Vehicles, Recreation Vehicles

Hit the track in the Daymak C5 Blast Go-Kart Ultimate: an all-electric, pavement-destroying kart propelling 0-60 in 1.5-seconds

Toronto-based Daymak has been making some of the coolest non-car electric vehicles for more then a decade, and now, the fastest go-kart on the planet can be added to their list of accomplishments. The Daymak C5 Blast Go-Kart Ultimate is an all-electric, pavement-destroying, brain-rattling, you’ll-probably-get-whiplash rocket ship that can do 0-60 in 1.5 seconds. For the record, that’s a faster time than the LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron, Porsche 918 Spyder and the upcoming Dodge Demon.

Also check out: World’s Fastest Lawnmower is the 109-hp Honda Mean Mower

We know those are all street-legal production cars and not go-karts, but the point is that this thing is absurdly fast. What makes it rip up the pavement while causing your life to flash before your eyes? Start with a 48v brushless DC motor and add a total of 12 Electric Ducted Fan (EDF) motors split between the sides and the back. It’s not on our list of rides to drive cross country, but 0-60 down a straight in around one and a half seconds? Hell yes. Where do we sign. Take all our money. [via]

Learn more – Daymak C5 Blast Go-Kart Ultimate – $60,000 US

Daymak C5 Blast Go-Kart The fastest Go-Kart on the planet

