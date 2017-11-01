 This Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept is the Ultimate Off-Road Midsize Pickup

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept sema 2017
TractionLife Home Page / Chevrolet / Chevrolet Colorado / Chevy Builds the Ultimate Colorado ZR2 with the Off-Road AEV Concept

Chevy Builds the Ultimate Colorado ZR2 with the Off-Road AEV Concept

by Chevrolet Colorado, Overland

The Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept unveiled at SEMA showcases Chevy’s off-road engineering ability

If there’s one truck right now reigniting the midsize truck segment, it’s the Colorado ZR2 and the many iterations of it. The latest and perhaps most badass is the Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept revealed this week at SEMA in Las Vegas.

The AEV Concept was built to showcase the Colorado’s off-road potential. As Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president, Truck Strategy, Performance Vehicles and Motorsports puts it, “Some customers want even greater capability, and the ZR2 AEV concept showcases the efforts we’ve made to explore how owners can get even more from their trucks.”

Also check out our Colorado ZR2 Review

SEMA showcases the best in the aftermarket, so for this Colorado creation, Chevy teamed up with legendary off-road manufacturer American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) — a Michigan-based company best known for their Jeep Wrangler accessories for over 15 years but transitioning to other manufacturers as well, building some insane off-roaders for serious excursions.

Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept sema 2017 grill

Features: the ultimate Colorado ZR2 for adventure seekers

Powered by an available 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel engine, this ZR2 AEV Concept “puts an exclamation point on Chevy’s off-road engineering ability,” as stated by AEV’s founder, Dave Harriton. Yeah, we’d have to agree with that from the looks of this beast.

Also check out: Teased: 2018 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions Before SEMA

Setting it apart from other ZR2s, the concept finds AEV front and rear off-road bumpers, complete underbody skid protection, expedition bed rack, high clearance fender flares and high-rise snorkel. To handle the gnarly terrain, AEV’s Colorado ZR2 rolls on DualSport beadlock wheels wrapped in 35-inch BFGoodrich KM2 Mud-Terrain tires, along with front and rear high output LED auxiliary lighting to conquer the road ahead.

Add NATO-style fuel cans and James Baroud USA awning in the bed, the Chevy’s latest Colorado ZR2 with some AEV love is arguably the most capable midsize pickup thus far — as far as the Chevy Colorado goes, this one takes the cake for the ultimate adventure seekers.

Colorado AEV Concept Photos:

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

ares design x raid g63 suv sideview

Overland

The 760hp X-Raid by Ares Design is a G-Wagon Reimagined

Lighter and more powerful than the conventional G63, the X-Raid by Italian-based Ares Design is a retuned G-Wagon reaching 250km/hr… Read More »
Project Barbour Heritage Edition Defender 90

Land Rover Defender, Overland

The "Project Barbour" Heritage Edition Defender 90 by ECD

East Coast Defender teams up with Barbour and Orvis for this Heritage Edition Defender 90 they're giving away next year… Read More »
2018 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions

Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet News

Teased: 2018 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions Before SEMA

Chevy just unveiled a new pair of special edition Colorado ZR2s ahead of the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas… Read More »
Arkonik 1992 Defender Avant-Garde D110 Project front 2

Land Rover Defender, Overland

Arkonik’s 1992 Defender Avant-Garde D110 Project

The UK-based Arkonik’s latest build is the clean and tasteful Avant-Garde in a classic Bonatti Grey paint scheme backed by… Read More »
1991 SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition by Arkonik

Land Rover Defender, Overland

The 1991 SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition by UK's Arkonik

The latest Defender D110 on our radar is the SHACKLETON Adventure Edition by England-based Arkonik UK-based restorer Arkonik has more than… Read More »
2018 shelby baja raptor front

Ford, Ford News, Overland

Shelby Baja Raptor: The Most Insane 2018 F-150 Raptor Yet?

Shelby unveils their latest off-road creation with the new $116,815 US Baja Raptor getting major upgrades to the suspension, power,… Read More »
Land Rover Discovery SVX

Land Rover Discovery, Land Rover News, Overland

All-Terrain Champ: Land Rover's New 525-hp Discovery SVX Adventure SUV

With increased ground clearance and new off-road dynamics, Land Rover's new 525-hp Discovery SVX is the ultimate all-terrain champ fans… Read More »
Surgo Mountain Rescue Vehicle front

Overland

Polish Designers Build Crazy Mountain Rescue Vehicle: The Surgo

Watches to Vehicles, design team 2sympleks builds the ultimate rescue machine When you backpack, hike, mountaineer, here’s a nice piece… Read More »

join our newsletter