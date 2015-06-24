 Chat with Chris Green: Porsche GT3 Cup Racer and McLaren Ambassador

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

chris green tractionlife
TractionLife Home Page / Porsche / Chat with Chris Green: Porsche GT3 Cup Racer and McLaren Ambassador

life in the fast lane

Chat with Chris Green: Porsche GT3 Cup Racer and McLaren Ambassador

by Culture, Culture Features, McLaren, Porsche

We chat with Porsche GT3 Cup racer Chris Green about his racing background and his role as brand ambassador for McLaren and Pagani Canada with Pfaff McLaren.

When Chris Green isnt travelling across the country promoting and growing awareness for the McLaren Automotive brand with Pfaff McLaren as their brand ambassador, hes busy navigating high speed tracks in a Porsche for Pfaff Motorsports. The GT3 Cup racer, originally from Montreal, was just in Toronto where hes now based for the 2015 Honda Indy June 12 to 14. TractionLife caught up with Green right before the event to ask him a few questions about his 22-year career, current projects and of course, Indy.

ALSO SEE: Chat with Henry Reisner of Intermeccanica

TractionLife: Tell us about your racing history.

Green: So, 22 years ago, when I was nine years old, I began go-karting as a young kid. Before that, I used to follow my father to the racetrack where he did recreational style racing. Hes an automotive mechanic, so I spent a lot of time growing up being surrounded by cars. In 2001, i moved into Formula 1600, or Formula Ford as its more commonly known.

chris-green-pfaff

TractionLife: What was the last race you competed in?

Green: Close to a month ago I was in the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Porsche GT3 Cup Cup Series. I won both those races obviously a very good start to the season.

TractionLife: Youre getting ready for Honda Indy this weekend. Any goals?

I used to follow my father to the racetrack where he did recreational style racing. Hes an automotive mechanic, so I spent a lot of time growing up being surrounded by cars.

Green: A little bit of redemption. I took pole position both races and was very, very dominant when it came to lap times, but in the first race I ended up clipping the wall on the apex. I was sitting in the car, flat spotting my tires, and falling down to last place before making my way back to seventh. Second race I was leading in second place and got pushed into the wall in turn two, and once again fell back to last place with half a lap to go. This year the ultimate goal is to get first place, bring the trophy home and do it in front of my home crowd and Pfaff Automotive fans.

chris greenTractionLife: Can you talk a bit about your relationship with Pfaff?

Green: They found me back in 2012 when I was racing in the GT3 Cup with a different team. They put me in a car with them at the time in the last two races of the season. Winning those races, that was just over three years ago, and now we have a rich and successful history. Ive been racing the Pfaff Castrol GT3 Cup car, a brand new Porsche 991.

TractionLife: Whats involved with your role as brand ambassador?

Green: From east coast to west, we cover the entire country doing promotions for the McLaren brand. Its a lot of travelling I was in Vancouver for the Diamond Rally (driving rally from Vancouver to Whistler exclusively featuring high-end luxury and supercars). We had 18 cars, which was phenomenal. I do all the auto shows and really expose and promote the brand to the public and educate them on why theyre such impressive machines.

TractionLife: Whats next for you?

Green: My next race is at the Calabogie track just outside Ottawa right after Canada Day. After that will be the Grand Prix at three rivers in Quebec.

ALSO SEE: Chat with Sandy McGill of BMW DesignworksUSA

More on Pfaff Motorsports

More on the Porsche GT3 Cup

More on McLaren

 

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

RSS Latest:

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS rear

Porsche 911, Porsche News

New 520-hp 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Raises the Road-Legal 911 Bar

New 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS sports the most powerful naturally aspirated engine in a road-legal 911 ever Leave it… Read More »
mclaren senna side profile

McLaren, McLaren News

The 789-hp McLaren Senna Road-Legal Racer Pays Homage to Ayrton's Legacy

The Senna is McLaren's lightest road-legal racer since the F1, boasting the company's most powerful road car internal combustion engine… Read More »
2018 pirelli calendar tim walker

Culture

Pirelli Unveils Its Coveted 2018 Calendar Shot by British Photographer Tim Walker

The 45th edition 2018 Pirelli Calendar takes on Alice in Wonderland across 28 pages Pirelli chose the Manhattan Center in New… Read More »
2019 porsche cayenne review first drive white front

Featured, Porsche, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche Cayenne Reviews

First Drive: 2019 Porsche Cayenne Review

The new third-generation Porsche Cayenne range with three models gets greater power, quicker times, and enhanced standard features for 2019… Read More »
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T front

Porsche, Porsche 911, Porsche News

Porsche for the Purists: New 2018 911 Carrera T Arrives in Spring

The new 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T is a stripped down 911 Carrera Coupe built for drivers A new 911 in… Read More »
Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition front

Porsche, Porsche Macan, Porsche News

New 440-hp Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition Revealed

Arriving early 2018, Porsche's new Macan Turbo special edition builds on the most powerful derivative in the model line with a… Read More »
vintage chevy trucks 9 most expensive barrett jackson

Chevrolet, Culture

9 Most Expensive Vintage Chevy Trucks Sold at Barret-Jackson Auctions

We track down 9 of the most coveted Chevy trucks fetching over six-figures. If only Grandpa knew. Who doesn’t like… Read More »
2018 porsche 718 gts models release date

Porsche, Porsche 718 Boxster, Porsche 718 Cayman, Porsche News

New 2018 GTS Models Unveiled for the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman

Porsche’s naturally-aspirated 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman will come in more powerful GTS models late 2017/early 2018 with extra 15-hp,… Read More »

join our newsletter