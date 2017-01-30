Chat with Alexander Pollich: Porsche Canada CEO talks future Hybrid-Performance

We sit down with Alexander Pollich, Porsche Cars Canada’s President & CEO, to discuss the automaker’s future of more sustainable vehicles including e-mobility, hybrid-performance, and of course, autonomous cars.

How did sales stack up in 2016? Which models were the clear winners? And any predictions for next year and beyond?

2016 was an unprecedented business year for Porsche Cars Canada. We achieved our best annual sales record to date with over 7,000 units – 7,061 new vehicles to be exact. This represents a 10% growth year-over-year. Our top three model lines were the Macan, Cayenne, and the iconic 911. We also posted new records in the pre-owned and parts business areas. Although we are unable to discuss our future sales targets or plans, we do expect this momentum to continue into 2017. In fact, we have already achieved our previous 2018 sales goal of 7,000+ units in 2016, meaning we have laid a solid foundation for our plans and Strategy 2025 – an exercise we just completed that helps us plan into the future to ensure we have a clear path to continuing the success story of the brand in Canada.

With cars like the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, new Panamera S E-Hybrid and of course the 918 Spyder, it looks like Porsche is preparing for an electric future. Can you talk a bit about this?

It is true that we are fully committed to a future embracing e-mobility and e-performance. Porsche was the first manufacturer to offer three Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles in their line-up: the Panamera S E-Hybrid, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, and the 918 Spyder. The all-new Panamera 4 E-Hybrid boasts 462 horsepower, offers all-wheel drive and an electric range of 50 kilometres. This proves how we are not satisfied with merely boosting efficiency when we can take performance and driving pleasure to the limits at the same time.

How has the Canadian market specifically responded to Porsche’s hybrid lineup thus far?

Year-over-year sales indicate that the Canadian market is responding very well to our e-Hybrid portfolio. For example, our December 2016 year-to-date sales of Cayenne and Panamera S E-Hybrid specific units of 378 marks 48% growth over 2015 (256 units).

What does the future of mobility look like at Porsche?

By the end of the decade, Porsche will bring the brand’s first purely battery-powered sports car to the market – with “Mission E”, a vehicle based on the concept shown at the Frankfurt Auto Show in 2015. Porsche does not simply build electric cars. We build sports cars in a new era of mobility that drive like a Porsche, look like a Porsche and feel like a Porsche. The “Mission E” will be the sportiest and most technologically advanced vehicle in its segment. It will be able to accelerate and brake repeatedly without loss of performance, with a range of over 500 kilometres in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). The charging time will be very short: via its 800-volt port, it will take just over 15 minutes to achieve a range of 400 kilometres when using a DC Fast Charger.