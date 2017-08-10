 Carbon Renegade Watch: Racing-Inspired with Comfort and Luxury Styling

Carbon Renegade Carbon Fiber Watch
The Carbon Renegade Watch: Racing-Inspired with Comfort and Luxury Styling

Carbon Renegade Carbon Fiber Watch

Inspired by racing, Carbon Renegade combines high levels of tech compound materials and high levels of style, to create a sleek, lightweight design of watch. With this watch, you have the option of Aero Suede or Quake Leather straps and 6 different colors so the options of fashion and style are endless. The watch itself is made from 100% aircraft grade carbon fiber with Renegade’s signature twill weave, providing high durability and maximum strength as well as an eye catching, high-end appearance. All models of this watch are water resistant and have all the necessary and expected features to make this watch one of the best. (via)

