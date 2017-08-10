Carbon Renegade Watch: Racing-Inspired with Comfort and Luxury Styling

Carbon Renegade Carbon Fiber Watch

Inspired by racing, Carbon Renegade combines high levels of tech compound materials and high levels of style, to create a sleek, lightweight design of watch. With this watch, you have the option of Aero Suede or Quake Leather straps and 6 different colors so the options of fashion and style are endless. The watch itself is made from 100% aircraft grade carbon fiber with Renegade’s signature twill weave, providing high durability and maximum strength as well as an eye catching, high-end appearance. All models of this watch are water resistant and have all the necessary and expected features to make this watch one of the best. (via)

Check out their Kickstarter campaign here