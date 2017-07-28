 Bollinger B1 Sport Utility Truck: All-Electric, All-Wheel Drive, All Awesome

The Bollinger B1 Sport Utility Truck: All-Electric, All-Wheel Drive, All Awesome

The Bollinger B1 Sport Utility Truck: All-Electric, All-Wheel Drive, All Awesome

Photos by Bollinger Motors

New York-based Bollinger Motors finally unveil their B1 sport utility truck

With all the hype around electric vehicles and sustainability it’s hard to believe the Bollinger B1 is the world’s first all-electric, all-wheel drive, off and on-road sport utility truck — boasting 360-hp and up to 200 miles of range.

After years of work and months of teasing, the spectacular sport utility truck has finally been presented. On the outside, it has the classic three-box design, with minimalist styling and flat surfaces giving it a masculine utilitarian look. It can easily be setup in a full or half-cab configuration. Power wise, you can choose from a 60 kWh or 100 kWh battery pack for a range of 120 and 200 mile (193 and 322 km) respectively, and a pair of electric motors providing 360 hp (268 kW) of power and 640 Nm of torque on tap, for a 4.5 second sprint to 60 mph (97 km/h). The all-wheel-drive beast can handle 6100 lbs of towing and has a payload capacity and 95 cu. ft of total storage, plus an impressive 15.5” of ground clearance. Now, if the New York based company will let us test this beast we’re in business.

Learn more – Bollinger B1

