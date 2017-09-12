The BMW X7 iPerformance Wants to Redefine the Luxury SUV Segment

The enormous, hybrid-powered BMW X7 iPerformance takes covers off at the 67th Frankfurt Motor Show

“Big” and “bold” might be the two best words to describe the new BMW Concept X7 iPerformance. Making its online debut just a few days ago, the large-and-in-charge SUV is making its first public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, alongside the new M5 sedan – and we have live images to prove it.

Styling

The concept mixes a chiseled exterior with a luxurious three-row interior surrounded by plenty of glass. The angular fascia is centered by an imposing set of kidney grilles, sleek LED headlights, and massive diffusers at either corner. There’s also a healthy amount of chrome, prominently outlining features like the fender gill, side sills, and windows.

Out back, a set of sharp LED taillights give the upright rear a more futuristic feel. L-shaped vents behind the fenders add some much-needed angular lines, and a large rear window opens up the cabin to the world, aided by an equally daunting glass roof and Y-shaped divider.

Interior

In the cabin, the concept has room enough for six passengers sitting along three different rows. A digital infotainment screen up front system features a large central screen and a digital dash, accented by various touch screen surfaces and a central control dial located near the shifter. Second row passengers also get a touchscreen system, allowing them to queue up music on the stereo, and stream videos.

Power

Power comes courtesy of a hybrid plug-in powertrain paired to a turbocharged engine. The new iPerformance designation signifies the advanced powertrain unit, similar to the i3 and i8 before it. Though it’s just a concept, the production X7 will make its debut in 2018, and will be built at BMW’s U.S. plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. [via]