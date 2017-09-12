 The BMW X7 iPerformance Wants to Redefine the Luxury SUV Segment

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / BMW News / The BMW X7 iPerformance Wants to Redefine the Luxury SUV Segment

The BMW X7 iPerformance Wants to Redefine the Luxury SUV Segment

by BMW, BMW News

The enormous, hybrid-powered BMW X7 iPerformance takes covers off at the 67th Frankfurt Motor Show

“Big” and “bold” might be the two best words to describe the new BMW Concept X7 iPerformance. Making its online debut just a few days ago, the large-and-in-charge SUV is making its first public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, alongside the new M5 sedan – and we have live images to prove it.

Styling

The concept mixes a chiseled exterior with a luxurious three-row interior surrounded by plenty of glass. The angular fascia is centered by an imposing set of kidney grilles, sleek LED headlights, and massive diffusers at either corner. There’s also a healthy amount of chrome, prominently outlining features like the fender gill, side sills, and windows.

Out back, a set of sharp LED taillights give the upright rear a more futuristic feel. L-shaped vents behind the fenders add some much-needed angular lines, and a large rear window opens up the cabin to the world, aided by an equally daunting glass roof and Y-shaped divider.

Interior

In the cabin, the concept has room enough for six passengers sitting along three different rows. A digital infotainment screen up front system features a large central screen and a digital dash, accented by various touch screen surfaces and a central control dial located near the shifter. Second row passengers also get a touchscreen system, allowing them to queue up music on the stereo, and stream videos.

Power

Power comes courtesy of a hybrid plug-in powertrain paired to a turbocharged engine. The new iPerformance designation signifies the advanced powertrain unit, similar to the i3 and i8 before it. Though it’s just a concept, the production X7 will make its debut in 2018, and will be built at BMW’s U.S. plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. [via]

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 BMW HP4 Race

BMW, BMW Motorcycles

2018 BMW HP4 Race Price Announced at $78,000 US

The rare BMW HP4 Race arrives this fall at a hefty price point With only 750 units being produced for… Read More »
2018 BMW X3 front rolling

BMW, BMW News

All-New 2018 BMW X3 Arrives this Fall: Including New 360-hp M Performance Model

Entering its third-generation, the 2018 BMW X3 is all-new with bolder styling, updated cabin, and a new 360-hp M40i performance… Read More »
2018 BMW M5 Sneak Peak

Auto News, BMW, BMW M5, BMW News, New Cars

Preview: All-New 2018 BMW M5 Details and Photos

The all-new 2018 BMW M5 Promises to be Most exciting and emotionally enthralling version yet BMW isn’t quite ready to … Read More »
2017 BMW 540i review

BMW, BMW 5 Series, BMW Reviews, Car Reviews, New Cars

2017 BMW 540i Review: More Luxury Cruiser, Less True Sport Sedan

We review the 2017 BMW 540i and conclude this mid-range model is closer to luxury cruiser than a true sport… Read More »
BMW M550i xDrive

Auto News, BMW, BMW 5 Series, BMW M5, BMW News, New Cars

BMW Announces the M550i xDrive: The New 5 Series Range-Topper

As the German automaker gets ready to unveil their new BMW 5 Series range, they’ve decided to give us a… Read More »
BMW HP4 Race

BMW, BMW Motorcycles, Motorcycles

World Premiere: BMW HP4 Race Motorcycle - Only 750 Units Produced

After teasing us last fall with a carbon made superbike concept, the BMW unveiled the new carbon fibre HP4 Race. With only… Read More »
BMW M4 CS

Auto News, BMW, BMW 4 Series, BMW News, New Cars

BMW M4 CS: Special Edition 460-hp M Series Unveiled

BMW kicked off their decades-long tradition of successful M special editions back in 1998 with the E30 BMW M3 Evolution.… Read More »
2018 BMW M550i xDrive

Auto News, BMW, BMW 5 Series, BMW M5, BMW News

Suite Up: The New 2018 BMW M550i xDrive with 462-hp V8

The full-size BMW 5 Series is synonymous with C-suite business types; considered the world’s most successful business sedan. For 2018,… Read More »

join our newsletter