 BMW Announces the M550i xDrive: The New 5 Series Range-Topper
BMW M550i xDrive
BMW Announces the M550i xDrive: The New 5 Series Range-Topper

by BMW, BMW News

As the German automaker gets ready to unveil their new BMW 5 Series range, they’ve decided to give us a glimpse into something even better: the BMW M550i xDrive, which will be the 5 Series’ top-of-the-line offering.

Under the hood

Powered by a  TwinPower Turbo eight-cylinder V8, the BMW M550i xDrive marks the first time a 5 Series M Performance finds power via a petrol engine. Producing 462 hp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 479 lb‑ft at 1,800 rpm, the BMW M550i xDrive will sprint 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.0 seconds and hit a top speed of 250 km/h  or 155 mph. At the same time, the new V8 engine also demonstrates the exceptional efficiency of the M Performance TwinPower Turbo technology. All mated to an all-wheel-drive system with an adaptive M Sport suspension that’s been lowered by 10 millimetres.

Exterior

To many, the 5 Series is considered the world’s most successful business sedan. So you know the top-end M550i version won’t cut any corners in terms of styling. Rolling on 20-inch light alloy wheels, the new M550i M aerodynamic package adds an M rear spoiler with Gurney flap on the boot lid, accentuating the sporty, dynamic lines of the new BMW 5 Series, at the same time as optimizing the airflow around and over the car, while a group of features are finished in a metallic Cerium Grey, including the M Performance bars on the front air intake and the two Air Breathers at the sides plus the exterior mirror caps and the kidney grille surround.

We’ll have more info the the 5 Series debut. Meantime:

Learn more about the BMW 5 Series

BMW M550i xDrive Gallery:

