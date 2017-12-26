 22 Best & Most Badass Off-Roaders, Adventure Machines & SUVs of 2017

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

TractionLife Home Page / Adventure Vehicles / Way Off-the-Grid: 22 Best & Most Badass Off-Road Vehicles, SUVs, and Adventure Machines of 2017

Way Off-the-Grid: 22 Best & Most Badass Off-Road Vehicles, SUVs, and Adventure Machines of 2017

by Adventure Vehicles, Featured

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

When you start losing hope in humanity, the current state of government is letting you down, or the daily 9-5 grind is taking its toll, what do you do?

You leave.

Shut off your devices, ignore the mass media and their fear-mongering, stop reading the clickbait headlines, forget all the hoopla, and just take off.

But going off-the-grid requires the right vehicle (and the right attitude like adventurer Mike Horn and his G-Wagon). And while you don’t necessarily need a Corvette-powered Defender, a personal tank, or an insane Sprinter van to recharge, if you’re looking for more than just fresh air, we both know any off these adventure vehicles will tack on a few extra days (or weeks) to any excursion.

Our favourite off-road vehicles, suvs, and adventure machines featured on TractionLife.com this past year

We’re always sourcing and featuring the best off-road and recreational vehicles and this past year was no exception. From suvs, pickups, boats, and pretty much anything that’ll get you off your ass, all 22 of these featured machines share one thing in common: they’re distinct, unconventional, and 100% badass. They’re also unattainable for most of us, but that’s alright.

In no particular order. Click the title link to learn more, read the full feature, and view more photos for each machine.

 

Project Viper Defender 130

Project Viper Defender 130: The $285,000 Corvette-Powered Off-Road Beast

Rolling On Huge 20″ Custom Wheels And Powered By A 430-Hp Corvette Engine, The Project Viper Defender 130 Is What Custom SUVs Are All About.

Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank

Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank

Everyone Needs A Tank, Right? The Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank By Howe And Howe Tech Might Just Be The Answer. But Expect 6+ Months To Get One.

Tinger Track ATV

The Tinger Track ATV: A Supreme Off-Roader

Nothing Wrong With Traditional ATVs And Their Wheels, But Should They Not Get You Where You Want To Go Try Hopping On A Tinger Track ATV Instead.

Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat sideview

Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat: Only $2,199,000 US

An Unexpected Family Incident “Regrettably” Forces Sale Of This Incredible Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat At $2,199,000 US.

ares design x raid g63 suv front

The 760hp X-Raid by Ares Design is a G-Wagon Reimagined

Based On The G63 Off-Roader, The X-Raid By Ares Design Will Traverse Cliffsides And Reach 250km/Hr On The Highway, All For Close To US$700k.

 

Valhalla 4x4 Camper front profile

Valhalla 4×4 Camper: Not Your Typical Sprinter Van

Not Happy With Your Sprinter Van? Make It A Valhalla 4×4 Camper. Portland-Based Outside Van Specialize In Converting The Mercedes Sprinter Into A Drool-Worthy, Tricked-Out Camper.

Porsche-918-Spyder-off-road-concept

A 608-Horsepower Porsche 918 Spyder Off-Road Concept

Designer Rain Prisk Imagines What The Porsche 918 Spyder Would Look Like For Anyone Looking To Play In The Wild With A Crazy 608-Hp Rocket.

2018 shelby baja raptor front

Shelby Baja Raptor: The Most Insane 2018 F-150 Raptor Yet?

Shelby Unveils Their Latest Off-Road Creation With The New $116,815 US Baja Raptor Getting Major Upgrades To The Suspension, Power, & Looks.

Surgo Mountain Rescue Vehicle rear

Polish Designers Build Crazy Mountain Rescue Vehicle: The Surgo

Watches To Vehicles, Based Out Of Warsaw, Poland, Design Team 2sympleks Build The Ultimate Rescue Machine – The Surgo.

1991 SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition by Arkonik exterior 17

The 1991 SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition by UK’s Arkonik

UK-Based Arkonik Lives And Breathes All Things Land Rover Defender. Their Latest Build Is The 1991 D110-Series SHACKLETON Adventure Edition.

Zebra Boat

The Zebra Boat by Designer Dimitri Bez

With Room For 8 To 10 Of Your Friends, The Zebra Boat – An Electric, Wooden Creation For The Seas – Comes From The Mind Of Designer Dimitri Bez.

velocifero mad

Velocifero Mad: A Versatile Commuter with Fat Wheels

Roll Up To Work In The Velocifero Mad — A Cross Between A Mini-Scooter And An Electric Bike. Comes In 6 Models And 5 Motor Options.

bollinger-b1 front

The Bollinger B1 Sport Utility Truck: All-Electric, All-Wheel Drive, All Awesome

With All The Hype Around Sustainability It’s Hard To Believe The Bollinger B1 Is The World’s First All-Electric, AWD, Sport Utility Truck.

rezvani motors tank military car front profile

The New Rezvani Tank Can Be Yours for US$178,000

This US$178,000 Tactical Urban Vehicle By Rezvani Is Built For Any Off-Road And On-Road Challenge. With Thermal Night Vision For Good Measure.

Volkswagen California XXL concept rear

Dream Camper: Volkswagen’s Super-sized California XXL Concept

Unveiled Today At IAA, The California XXL Concept Is A Larger Version Of The Existing California Camper Van Built On VW’s Crafter Platform.

Bentley Continental GT Rally Edition front

Bentley Continental GT Rally Edition: A Dakar Inspired Off-Roader

Originally Built As Part Of National Geographic’s “Supercar Megabuild” Show, This Bentley Continental GT Rally Edition Mixes Luxury With Dirt.

Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet

Luxury Off-Roader: The 630-hp Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet SUV

The First Off-Roader By Mercedes-Maybach And Limited To 99 Units, The 630-Hp V12-Powered Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet SUV Goes On Sale This Fall 2017.

Patriot Campers Supertourer LC79 Landcruiser 79 Series rear

Level Up: Patriot Campers LC79 Super Tourer based on new GXL Toyota Land Cruiser

The Land Cruiser Has Been Trekking The Globe For Well Over 60 Years. And Patriot Campers Is Taking Toyota’s Longest Running Series To A New Level With The Highly-Customizable LC79 Super Tourer.

Nissan TITAN XD PRO-4X Project Basecamp

Off the Grid: 2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Project Basecamp

The 2017 Nissan TITAN XD PRO-4X Project Basecamp Built For The Backcountry Debuts At The Overland Expo 2017 WEST In Flagstaff, Arizona.

Colorado ZR2 AEV SEMA concept

Chevy Builds the Ultimate Colorado ZR2 with the Off-Road AEV Concept

Built for SEMA with help from Michigan-based American Expedition Vehicles, this Colorado ZR2 is built for uncompromising adventure seekers.

Arkonik COLUMBUS D110

New Horizons: Arkonik’s COLUMBUS D110 Defender Ready for Any Voyage

Equipped with a 2-inch lift kit, 16-inch Kahn wheels, and roof rack to haul all that gear, Arkonik’s COLUMBUS D110 Defender is ready.

2017 50’ Marauder AMG

AMG to the Seas: The 3100-hp 2017 50’ Marauder GT R Unveiled in Miami

Celebrating 10-Years Of Partnership (And AMG’s 50th Anniversary), The 2017 50’ Marauder GT R Is The Mercedes-AMG And Cigarette Racing Marvel.

More stuff from TractionLife.com you might like:

Gear for the Road: the latest goods for your next excursion

SUV & CUV Reviews: our reviews and test impressions of the latest models

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

by Adventure Vehicles, Featured

Tagged With: 

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

RSS Latest Posts:

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 front rolling

Ford, Ford F-150 Raptor, Overland

The 6-clawed Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 will eat your children for lunch

Texas-based tuner Hennessey’s stable of modified Ford Raptors is growing, but their latest creation riding on 6 wheels may just… Read More »

Auto Show Coverage, Featured

10 World Debuts from 2017 LA Auto Show All Available Next Year

Sun, surf, and world premieres - what else do you need? The LA Auto Show every year kicks the car… Read More »
Gear for the Road 35 nov 24 2017

Featured, Gear

Gear for the Road #35: Nov. 24, 2017

3 new things for this week includes the lightweight Ojai Jacket by Taylor Stitch with its rinsed look and classic… Read More »
Arkonik COLUMBUS D110 Defender front

Land Rover Defender, Overland

New Horizons: Arkonik’s COLUMBUS D110 Defender Ready for Any Voyage

Equipped with a 2-inch lift kit, 16-inch Kahn wheels, and roof rack to haul all that gear, Arkonik's COLUMBUS D110… Read More »
2018 subaru crosstrek review

Featured, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru Crosstrek Reviews

All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek: 13 New Things You Need To Know

The 2018 Crosstrek Compact Crossover Is All-New With 13 Features That Set It Apart From The 2017 Model, Including Subaru’s… Read More »
2018 F 750 GS and F 850 GS riding front view

BMW Motorcycles, BMW News, Overland

Ultimate Travel Machines: New BMW F 750 GS & F 850 GS Redesigned for 2018

After 10 years, BMW's popular pair of middle-class travel enduros are completely redesigned with more power, sharper design, and added… Read More »
Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept sema 2017

Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet News, Overland

Chevy Builds the Ultimate Colorado ZR2 with the Off-Road AEV Concept

The Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept unveiled at SEMA showcases Chevy’s off-road engineering ability If there’s one truck right now reigniting… Read More »
2019 porsche cayenne review first drive white front

Featured, Porsche, Porsche Cayenne Reviews

First Drive: 2019 Porsche Cayenne Review

The new third-generation Porsche Cayenne range with three models gets greater power, quicker times, and enhanced standard features for 2019… Read More »

join our newsletter