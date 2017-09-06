From the 24 Hours of Le Mans to the Gumball 3000 you can find bespoke Bentleys in quite a few automotive races across the world. Now you have the opportunity to add a race like Dakar to that list with this auction for the Bentley Continental GT Rally Edition that was inspired by the iconic rally that now takes place in South America.

Also check out: First Drive: 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 Review

This particular bespoke rally car was originally built as part of the National Geographic show “Supercar Megabuild” (Season 2, Episode 4 if you want to look it up) for a client that wanted to tackle extreme terrain without sacrificing any of the creature comforts you’d expect to find in a vehicle bearing the Bentley badge. The end result is a Mad Max creation of sorts with over $30k in upgrades and modifications that make it suitable for the outback and the outdoors while still allowing you to feel like you’re riding in a private jet. The auction concludes September 9 with bidding currently at just over $50,000. All you need is co-pilot/navigator. (via)