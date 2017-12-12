Bandit9’s new signature bike leaps into the future of motorcycles
Features
The latest creation from the Beijing-based shop is this Bandit9 Odyssey — a unibody 2-wheeler with a super clean look. Built using 904L steel topped with a memory foam core seat then covered in a huge piece of black leather, the Odyssey is the company’s new signature motorcycle. Completely bespoke and all machined with precision down to nanometers, this aircraft-inspired machine incorporates performance components from race-worthy aeronautic materials.
