AUTOHOME Roof Tent for the MINI Countryman: Small Car, Big Goals

A small car with big goals. For MINI enthusiasts looking to escape the hustle bustle, the AUTOHOME roof tent for the ALL4 Countryman is one step closer

Fitting up to five people, this tent by AUTOHOME — a company with over 50 years roof tent experience under their belt — was designed in cooperation with the MINI Design Team and is now available directly from the manufacturer in black or white in keeping with the contrasting colours for roof and outside mirror caps for the new MINI Countryman.

The tent mounts to the Countryman’s roof via the standard roof rails on the new MINI model, and according the company, is fairly easy to install without any tools required. Though you’ll need to install the model-specific roof rail carrier available from the MINI Shop to make this setup work.

With fibre-glass housing, inside, the height of the mobile accommodation unit is 94 centimetres and opening it is simply a matter of releasing the safety clasps with two located at the front and one at the rear. In addition to protection from the rain and ventilation properties, the AUTOHOME tent provides noise insulation while keeping the heat locked inside. To get inside and out, a solid aluminium ladder is provided; and a close-meshed mosquito nets at all openings and a battery-operated LED interior light, as well as luggage nets and pockets are available to stow personal items.

You wouldn’t typically think a MINI Countryman as the ideal city escape vehicle, but with ALL4 all-wheel drive and towing up to 1800 kg, and now a tent for 4 of your buddies, this British all-rounder is perfect for escaping the everyday routine.

