 Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves: Throwback to a Simpler Era

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves
TractionLife Home Page / Gear / Style / Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves: Throwback to a Simpler Era

Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves: Throwback to a Simpler Era

by Style

Paying homage to the 1950s and 1960s, the Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves are a classic statement of a simpler time of everyday motoring.

Driving gloves today are probably more of a style statement than a necessity as they were back in the 1950s and 1960s when drivers actually needed them to protect their hands from wooden steering wheel splinters or keep their digits warm with the top down cruising through the countryside.

Stringback gloves features

But whatever the circumstances (unless you’re driving your mom’s Camry) you can’t really go wrong with a good pair of driving gloves — and you can’t ever go wrong with anything from motoring brand Autodromo, like this pair of Stringback gloves. Made of drum-dyed genuine leather sheep with a 100-percent cotton crochet back, these classic driving gloves are a throwback to a simpler era when gentleman took to the open roads with confidence and swagger.

Featuring a short, split cuff and no annoying straps to deal with, the Stringback gloves will work in sync alongside an Autodromo watch wrapped around the wrist. Available in S, M, L, XL or Ladies S and only in the Cognac/Natural look, the Stringbacks run for $125US. The bad news? At this time of writing, they’re sold out. The good news? Autodromo plans to stock more this month of September.

Grab a pair here – Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves

Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves 2

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

6 best motor inspired watches 2017

Gear, Style

6 Best Motoring Inspired Watches We Would Buy Right Now

At some point, you'll need a proper (grownup) timepiece wrapped around your wrist. To narrow down your search with something… Read More »
Carbon Renegade Carbon Fiber Watch

Gear, Style

The Carbon Renegade Watch: Racing-Inspired with Comfort and Luxury Styling

Inspired by the tech-driven world of racing, the Carbon Renegade combines high levels of tech compound materials with the right… Read More »
Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2

Porsche, Style

Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2: The New $925 Smartwatch

Another Porsche Design X Huawei smartwatch collaboration with the Huawei Watch 2 Huawei and the Porsche Design studio already have a… Read More »
Singer Track1 Chronograph

Style

The $41,000 Singer Track1 Chronograph

Porsches to Watches -- Singer Vehicle Design releases the Track1 Chronograph The Singer Track1 Chronograph is the first foray into the world… Read More »
Vans Moto Leather Classics hi top sk8

Style

Vans Moto Leather Classics: From Jackets to Kicks

Inspired by elements taken from moto jackets, Vans drops the new Moto Leather Classics as part of their Vans Classics… Read More »
ortlieb-duffle-rg

Style

The Waterproof Ortlieb Duffle RG: From Bag to Backpack

A new duffle for weekend getaways and expedition-level use Sturdy, rugged and easy to transport, the Ortlieb Duffle is an ideal bag… Read More »
Whipping Post Explorer Jacket

Style

The Whipping Post Explorer Jacket: For Any Weather

Few jackets can claim the same DNA and craftsmanship as the standout leather goods made by Whipping Post. In fact,… Read More »

Style

3 New Jackets Right Now To Hit The Road With Style

North Sails Eric Jacket For a company with an original focus on making nautical gear — specifically sails — North… Read More »

join our newsletter