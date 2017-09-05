Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves: Throwback to a Simpler Era

Paying homage to the 1950s and 1960s, the Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves are a classic statement of a simpler time of everyday motoring.

Driving gloves today are probably more of a style statement than a necessity as they were back in the 1950s and 1960s when drivers actually needed them to protect their hands from wooden steering wheel splinters or keep their digits warm with the top down cruising through the countryside.

Stringback gloves features

But whatever the circumstances (unless you’re driving your mom’s Camry) you can’t really go wrong with a good pair of driving gloves — and you can’t ever go wrong with anything from motoring brand Autodromo, like this pair of Stringback gloves. Made of drum-dyed genuine leather sheep with a 100-percent cotton crochet back, these classic driving gloves are a throwback to a simpler era when gentleman took to the open roads with confidence and swagger.

Featuring a short, split cuff and no annoying straps to deal with, the Stringback gloves will work in sync alongside an Autodromo watch wrapped around the wrist. Available in S, M, L, XL or Ladies S and only in the Cognac/Natural look, the Stringbacks run for $125US. The bad news? At this time of writing, they’re sold out. The good news? Autodromo plans to stock more this month of September.

Grab a pair here – Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves