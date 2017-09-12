 Audi's Future of Autonomous Cars Might Look Like the Aicon Concept

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Audi News / Audi’s Future of Autonomous Cars Might Look Like the Aicon Concept

Audi’s Future of Autonomous Cars Might Look Like the Aicon Concept

by Audi, Audi News

The Audi Aicon Concept takes futuristic cars to a new level

Named for the Audi AI that controls it, the Audi Aicon Concept serves as a design study for the car of the future. The 2+2 vehicle is unencumbered by the need for a steering wheel or pedals, instead giving over to interior screens, wraparound views, and unheard of ergonomics, including seats that move up to 20 inches front-to-back on dedicated platforms.

Also check out: The Audi TT Clubsport Turbo Concept

Gone are traditional headlights and taillights, replaced with a matrix of hundreds of triangular pixels, which can form “eyes” that follow passers-by and other cars. It’s powered by an electric powertrain capable of 80 mph cruising speeds and with nearly 500 miles of range, and obviously, won’t see the road until all our cars are driving themselves. [via]

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2017 audi r8 plus review

Audi, Audi R8, Audi Reviews, Car Reviews, New Cars

2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus Review: Audi's Most Powerful Car

Backed by 610-hp, the 2017 Audi R8 Plus Coupe has more power than the company’s stunning Le Mans endurance racing… Read More »
2017-audi-tts-review

Audi, Audi Reviews, Audi TT, Car Reviews

All-New 2017 Audi TTS Review: More Efficient, Extra Performance

Audi's new 292-hp TTS coupe enters its third-generation for 2017 with more refinement, efficiency, and performance. Pros Visceral performance without… Read More »
2017-audi-r8-plus-exclusive

Audi, Audi News, Audi R8

2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus Exclusive Edition: Only 25 Produced

Audi will unveil their limited edition 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus Exclusive edition at the upcoming 2016 Los Angeles Auto… Read More »
2017 audi s4

Audi, Audi News, Audi S Series, Auto News

2017 Audi S4 and S4 Avant Debut: New Engine and Design

The new 2017 Audi S4 and S4 Avant assume top position in the new A4 family. For twenty-years, Audi's S… Read More »
2016 detroit auto show 5 best concepts

Acura, Audi, Auto Show Coverage, Buick, Kia, Nissan

2016 Detroit Auto Show Top 5 Concept Vehicles

We hit the 2016 Detroit Auto Show media floor to scope out the best in concepts - from the aggressive… Read More »
2016-Audi-A8-L-4.0T-Sport

Audi, Audi A Series, Audi News, Auto News

450-hp 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport Joins Lineup

New 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport ramps up power and luxury Audi has added another sport rocket to their… Read More »
audi e-tron

Audi, Audi News, Auto News

Audi E-Tron Production Model Coming Early 2018

The Audi E-Tron Quattro Concept Debuts at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show Not content to let the forthcoming Tesla Model… Read More »
audi-tt-clubsport-turbo-concept

Audi, Audi TT

The Audi TT Clubsport Turbo Concept

New 600-hp Electric Biturbo Engine Thrusts this Audi TT concept into the future. Inspired by the Audi 90 IMSA GTO… Read More »

join our newsletter