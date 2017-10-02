 Arkonik Builds 1992 Defender Avant-Garde D110: $10,000 Incentive

Arkonik’s 1992 Defender Avant-Garde D110 Project

Land Rover Defender, Overland

The UK-based Arkonik’s latest build is the clean and tasteful Avant-Garde in a classic Bonatti Grey paint scheme backed by the workhorse 200Tdi powertrain.

Compared to their last Defender D110 project, the new Avant-Garde takes on a cleaner look — equally as capable we’re sure, but without some of the bolder elements like the beaded wheels and black A-bar at the grill.

Rolling on 16-inch KAHN wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich AT tires, the Avant-Garde Edition finds Fire & Ice side steps, a rear LED work lamp, and a Front Runner roof rack sporting a rear ladder. Plus, a NAS rear step and the Land Rover badging finished in Solihull plaque.

Also check out: The Best Land Rover Defenders: Keeping The Icon Alive

The cabin is restored to a super clean and linear look with black leather seat trim, an updated leather steering wheel, black suede headlining/side panels, and a sound system for good measure. The front seats are modular while rear passengers get 3x premium high back centre row seats, and 4x tip-up load area seats.

Arkonik 1992 Defender Avant-Garde D110 Project rear

$10,000 Deposit towards new build

This build is already spoken for, shipping out to a lucky customer in Florida, US. But the guys at Arkonik are offering potential consumers a nice $10,000 deposit contribution towards another Editions range build, valid between October 1 to 14, 2017. And to help out, the deposit will be divided equally across four instalments throughout the project duration. All said an done, an new Land Rover Defender by Arkonik will set you back around US$140,000 – contact them for more info. 

Check out their site to learn more.

