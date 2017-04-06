Toyota’s all-new 2018 C-HR Urban-friendly, Ambiguous Crossover Debuts

Styling is always a subjective thing. So when Toyota states their all-new C-HR coupe-inspired crossover is ‘sexy’ we scratch our heads a bit. But hey, to each their own, right? With so many smaller crossovers looking alike these days, it’s alway nice to have some options to differentiate from the crowd. Nissan Juke anyone?

First unveiled in 2015 as a concept model, the 2018 Toyota C-HR is now in production-mode, hitting the streets this spring. Designed around the theme of “distinctive diamond”, which design jargon for combining style and strength, the coupe-like 2018 C-HR sits on 17-inch alloy wheels and finds a lip spoiler and functional top wing to give it that sporty vibe. Overall, this beefy little utility sits pretty low and wide giving it that more pronounced look.

The Interior

Inside, the compact C-HR will seat 5 offering dual-zone automatic climate controls, 60/40 rear seats that fold flat for extra cargo-carrying versatility, a sports car-inspired dash, bolstered bucket seats, and a Display Audio system with 7” screen, Bluetooth connectivity for portable electronics, voice recognition technology, the Gracenote music database, and steering wheel-mounted audio system controls.

One XLE trim with Premium Package option

The Toyota 2018 C-HR comes in one trim — the XLE — with plenty of standards which should make the buying process that much easier. But for those looking to step it up, the available Premium Package replaces the wheels with larger, 18-inch alloy rims wrapped in 225/50R18 tires, the Toyota Smart Key System with Push Button Start, power folding mirrors with puddle lamps projecting the C-HR logo on the ground, and Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert safety systems. This version starts at $26,290 CAD MSRP.

Power: New 2.0L Engine with CVT New to North America

Powered by a 144-hp 2.0L four-cylinder engine producing 139 pound-feet of torque, the C-HR looks to provide city/highway/combined fuel efficiency rating of 8.7 / 7.5 / 8.2 L/100km. Paired to a CVT transmission equipped with a Sport mode, it’s clear Toyota’s nimble little C-HR is made for the urbanites scooting through the tight, busy streets.

Hitting Canadian dealers this spring, the Toyota 2018 C-HR will start at $24,690 CAD MSRP.

