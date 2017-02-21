 All-new Range Rover Velar Is Fourth Member of the Family
Forsake

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

RANGE ROVER VELAR
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / All-new Range Rover Velar Is Fourth Member of the Family

All-new Range Rover Velar Is Fourth Member of the Family

by Auto News

The fourth member of the Range Rover family is here — the Velar. Filling the gap between the more compact Evoque and the Range Rover Sport, the all-new Velar makes its world debut March 1st; US debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show; and Canadian debut at the 2017 Vancouver Auto Show.

Also check out: First Drive: 2016 Range Rover Td6 Diesel Review

It’s a big deal when an automaker of nearly 50-years introduces a new member to the lineup; and only the fourth, at that. The name Velar is a throwback to the British automaker’s prototypes from the late 1960s, meaning velare or hide, cover in Latin. Apparently, the engineers needed to hide the true identity of the almost 30 pre-production units. Hence, the name.

For now, we just get this teaser shot. Stay tuned for more early March.

Learn more – Range Rover Velar

RANGE ROVER VELAR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

Pagani-Huayra-Roadster

Auto News

Tops Off: The Pagani Huayra Roadster Sheds Weight and a Roof

Horacio Pagani claims the Pagani Huayra Roadster is the most complicated project the carbon fiber supercar manufacturer has ever untaken. That’s… Read More »
2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s

Auto News

All-new 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S and Panamera Turbo Debuts: New engines, Digitized Cabins

Updated Engines and Completely new cabins, the second-generation 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S and Panamera Turbo all-wheel drive trims make debuts at… Read More »
2018 honda odyssey

Auto News

All-New Minivan: 2018 Honda Odyssey Makes World Debut

Know why we like minivans? Because we know families and readers like you actually need them - larger vehicles with… Read More »

Auto News, Special Edition

Mercedes-AMG Celebrates 50 Years with the New GT C Edition 50

New 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 adds Coupe to the Roadster Offering Turning 50 years old is a big… Read More »
2018 lexus ls

Auto News

Lexus Unveils All-new V6 Powered 415-hp LS Sedan for 2018

Lexus was definitely a disruptor when it introduced the LS 400 almost thirty-years, putting the European premium automakers on notice.… Read More »
2018 chevrolet traverse

Auto News

All-new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Debuts at Detroit Auto Show 2017

New luxury High Country and sporty RS trims for 2018 Traverse We’re noticing GM is adding a little more curvature… Read More »

Auto News

World Debut of Kia’s all-new 255-hp fastback sports sedan: The 2018 Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger a production model of the GT Concept A segment dominated by the Europeans, the all-new Korean 2018… Read More »

Auto News

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Debuts and Coming to North America in Spring

Smaller crossovers still seem to be in demand in North America. Now in its second-generation, the Nissan Quasai has been… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us