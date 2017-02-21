All-new Range Rover Velar Is Fourth Member of the Family

The fourth member of the Range Rover family is here — the Velar. Filling the gap between the more compact Evoque and the Range Rover Sport, the all-new Velar makes its world debut March 1st; US debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show; and Canadian debut at the 2017 Vancouver Auto Show.

It’s a big deal when an automaker of nearly 50-years introduces a new member to the lineup; and only the fourth, at that. The name Velar is a throwback to the British automaker’s prototypes from the late 1960s, meaning velare or hide, cover in Latin. Apparently, the engineers needed to hide the true identity of the almost 30 pre-production units. Hence, the name.

For now, we just get this teaser shot. Stay tuned for more early March.

