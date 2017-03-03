 Porsche Wagon? All-New Panamera Sport Turismo Joins the Family
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo rear
Porsche Wagon? All-New Panamera Sport Turismo Joins the Family

Porsche hasn’t technically called it a wagon, but we will. And one sweet wagon it is. The all-new Panamera Sport Turismo joins the growing family of coupe-style saloons, making its world debut at the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show, displaying all four versions of the new model, including the Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and Panamera Turbo.

Also check out: All-new 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S and Panamera Turbo Debuts: New engines, Digitized Cabins

Sporting a new body with a completely different rear wagon-esque treatment, the 550-hp Sport Turismo is more versatile than any other model in its class. Sitting 1937mm wide and 5049mm long, Porsche’s latest Panamera definitely retains its unmistakable style to include short body overhangs and wheels measuring up the 21-inches.

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo front

Unlike its Panamera siblings with two comfy rear seats, the Sport Turismo offers seating for three with a 2+1 configuration, making this the first time the Panamera is being offered to accommodate a trio of passengers in the back. This move, in our eyes, leans more towards a family car, veering away from accommodating just the executives types.

Aside from the extra seat and modified body style, the Panamera Sport Turismo will offer the segments first adaptively extendible roof spoiler that adjusts to three stages depending on the driving situation. When the Sport Turismo hits speeds above 170 km/hr, the roof spoiler automatically moves to the performance position with an angle of plus one degree, thereby increasing driving stability and lateral dynamics.

Arriving at dealerships late 2017, the Panamera Sport Turismo is available to order now, starting at $109,700 CAD for the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, $118,600 CAD for the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, $124,500 CAD for the Panamera 4S Sport Turismo, and $175,600 CAD for the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo.

Learn more – Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo rear seats

