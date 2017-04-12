World's Fastest SUV: New 707-hp 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Unassuming styling and an impressive cabin, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will snap your head back 0-60 mph in 3.5-seconds — the most powerful, quickest SUV debuts at the New York Auto Show

Most of us may associate the Jeep brand more so with traversing mountains at low speeds gazing at the scenery, and less with insane power and SUVs that propel 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

That all changed today at the New York Auto Show when Jeep unveiled their all-new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk — the most powerful, quickest SUV to date.

Under the hood

A supercharged 6.2L V8 engine powers this beast, producing an insane 707-hp and 645 lb.-ft. of torque. Yes, that make this version of the Grand Cherokee the quickest sport utility to roll off an assembly line, doing a quarter mile in 11.6 seconds with a top speed of 180 mph.

Footwork and Handling

All this energy needs good braking power; the Trackhawk accomplishes 60-0 mph braking performance of 114 feet with new Brembo braking system including the largest-ever front brakes on a Jeep vehicle. Up front are 15.75-inch (400 mm) two-piece vented rotors with six-piston calipers painted with a new distinctive yellow finish, and 13.78-inch (350 mm) vented rotors with four-piston yellow calipers in the rear.

Rolling on standard 20 x 10-inch Titanium wheels (lightweight 20 x 10-inch forged aluminum Low Gloss Black wheels optional), the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is equipped with the Jeep Quadra-Trac on-demand four-wheel-drive system, which includes an electronic limited-slip rear differential and a single-speed active transfer case. The new, full-time active transfer case uses forged steel chain sprockets and a wider chain for added strength and durability.

Exterior

Clean lines with an overall beefy look to match all that performance, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a good-looking SUV with unassuming vibe. Its sits one inch lower than non-SRT Grand Cherokee models and is further set apart with body-colored wheel flares, side sill cladding and a sculpted hood with dual heat extractors; the signature seven-slot upper front grille is flanked by adaptive, bi-xenon headlamps and surrounded by an LED character lamp treatment. The headlamps on the Trackhawk model feature a unique Gloss Black background to accent their jewel-like appearance.

Colours? the Trackhawk will be available in a bunch of non-invasive paint schemes, including: Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Diamond Black, Ivory Tri-coat, Bright White, Velvet Red, Rhino (exclusive), Redline 2 (exclusive) and True Blue.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk At-a-Glance:

Most powerful SUV ever: supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine delivers 707 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque

Quickest SUV ever: 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.5 seconds, quarter mile in 11.6 seconds and top speed of 180 mph

Upgraded TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and driveline components engineered to handle additional torque output

60-0 mph braking performance of 114 feet New Brembo braking system includes largest-ever front brakes on a Jeep® vehicle

World-class on-road driving dynamics: upgraded TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and driveline components, five drive-mode Selec-Track system and Bilstein adaptive damping suspension

Aggressive, functional exterior appointments include unique quad-tip exhaust and redesigned fascia that optimizes airflow and cooling

New standard 20 x 10-inch Titanium wheels expose distinctive yellow Brembo brake calipers

Driver-focused interior: 7-inch instrument cluster with centered tachometer and 200-mph speedometer; 8.4-inch touchscreen with Trackhawk Performance Pages

More than 70 safety and security features

Loaded with advanced technology: new Uconnect 8.4-standard touchscreen includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto