 The Next-Generation 2019 Chevy Silverado Makes a Rare Appearance

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2019 chevy silverado 1500
TractionLife Home Page / Chevrolet / Chevrolet Silverado / The Next-Generation 2019 Chevy Silverado Makes a Rare Appearance

The Next-Generation 2019 Chevy Silverado Makes a Rare Appearance

by Chevrolet News, Chevrolet SilveradoPhotos by Chevy

Lighter, sleeker, and completely new from the ground up, Chevy’s 2019 Silverado 1500 makes a surprise debut in Dallas ahead of its official debut in Detroit next month

Dallas, TX – Chevrolet’s been in the truck business for 100 years now, and during a celebration in Fort Worth, Texas, the storied brand unveiled their next-generation 2019 Chevy Silverado as part of a surprise debut, where many of the attendees were Silverado owners and huge Chevy fans.

As Alan Batey, President off GM North America, put it, “Our owners’ passion for Chevrolet trucks is truly humbling…many of our owners depend on their trucks for work and play, personalize their trucks in astonishing ways and pass their loyalty for Chevy Trucks down from generation to generation.”

2019 Silverado 1500 Features

The new Silverado is the result of the company’s most extensive customer research and feedback – a true testament to Chevy’s dedication to its customers and a nameplate that’s been GM’s most profitable.

Sporting a sleeker, more aerodynamic look the 2019 Silverado adds improved capability and performance utilizing a higher-grade alloy is used in the roll-formed, high-strength-steel bed floor, contributing to a bed that is more functional and lighter weight.

Silverado LT Trailboss

Truckers like their choices, evidently, so Chevy is offering the new Silverado in more trims now including the LT Trailboss – one of eight models available. Sitting on a 2-inch suspension lift with goods borrowed from the Z71’s off-road package, Chevrolet is standing behind this burlier version of its OEM lift kit rivalling aftermarket offerings.

The 2019 Chevy Silverado will make its official public debut at the Detroit Auto Show next month. We’ll have more info and details in January 2018.

Learn more – Chevy Silverado

2019 chevy silverado 1500 rear red

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept sema 2017

Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet News, Overland

Chevy Builds the Ultimate Colorado ZR2 with the Off-Road AEV Concept

The Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept unveiled at SEMA showcases Chevy’s off-road engineering ability If there’s one truck right now reigniting… Read More »
2018 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions

Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet News

Teased: 2018 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions Before SEMA

Chevy just unveiled a new pair of special edition Colorado ZR2s ahead of the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas… Read More »
2018 chevrolet traverse

Chevrolet, Chevrolet News

2018 Chevrolet Traverse Pricing Released: All-New LS Trim Starts at $30,875 US

Completely redesigned for 2018, Chevy's all-new mid-size Traverse sport utility will start at $30,875 US / $36,695 CAD for the… Read More »
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Auto News, Chevrolet, Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet News

Track-Ready: New 650-hp 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE Unveiled

Lighter, Tighter with Performance Upgrades, the new 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is made for the track Off the assembly line,… Read More »
2018 chevrolet traverse

Auto News, Chevrolet, Chevrolet News

All-new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Debuts at Detroit Auto Show 2017

New luxury High Country and sporty RS trims for 2018 Traverse We’re noticing GM is adding a little more curvature… Read More »
Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 fuel cell electric vehicle

Chevrolet, Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet News, Off-Road Vehicles, Overland

Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 Concept: US Army and GM create ultimate midsize truck

Just recently, Chevy brought back its popular midsize Colorado pickup, but nothing like this: say hello to the Chevrolet Colorado… Read More »
2017-cruze-hatch

Auto News, Chevrolet, Chevrolet News

Sporty 2017 Cruze Hatch Debuts Ahead of Detroit Auto Show

Based on the all-new 2016 Cruze sedan, Chevrolet today debuted the new 2017 Cruze Hatch ahead of it's North American… Read More »
Callaway-Corvette

Chevrolet, Chevrolet Corvette, Chevrolet News

Radical 600HP Callaway Corvette C7 GT3-R Unveiled

New Callaway Corvette C7 GT3-R Racer Hits the GT Circuit in 2016 Callaway Competition roll out their latest creation - the Callaway Corvette… Read More »

join our newsletter