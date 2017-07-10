2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Canadian Pricing Released: Starts at $28,925

A wider stance, bolder styling, and way more cargo space, the all-new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan arrives this summer, pricing starts below $30k.

Hitting Canadian dealerships sometime this summer, the 2018 Tiguan will start at $28,925 CAD for the entry-level Trendline FWD trim.

VW’s popular compact crossover which first launched in 2007 is all-new for 2018 with huge changes compared to the outgoing version. Aside from new styling that’s much more aggressive and sleek, plus a more premium interior and wider body stance, a welcomed addition to the 2018 Tiguan is the significant increase in cargo space — 58% more, to be exact.

Major Changes

Some key new features to the 2018 Tiguan includes an available 3rd row seating for those who may need it (better suited for the small kiddies in this compact CUV); automatic headlights with coming and leaving home functions; LED taillight and daytime running lights; black roof rails; and inside, a new multifunction steering wheel and new tech that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the hood, the Tiguan now gets an all-new 2.0-litre TSI engine that puts down 184-hp and 221 lb-ft of torque.



Look out for our full review of the 2018 VW Tiguan in the coming week. Meantime, check out the Canadian pricing below.

2018 VW Tiguan Canadian Pricing and Trims (CAD $)

Trendline with 2.0 TSI engine and 8-speed Tiptronic – $28,925

Trendline with 2.0 TSI engine and 8-speed Tiptronic 4MOTION – $31,175

Comfortline with 2.0 TSI engine and 8-speed Tiptronic 4MOTION – $35,175

Highline with 2.0 TSI engine and 8-speed Tiptronic 4MOTION – $39,175

2018 VW Tiguan US Pricing (US $)

US pricing for the Tiguan was released last month. The model lineup pricing starts at $25,345 US for the entry-level Tiguan S while the Tiguan TSI S 4Motion starts at $26,645; Tiguan SE starts at $29,080; Tiguan SEL at $32,550; and top-end Tiguan SEL Premium at $36,250. Excluded here is the $900 US destination charge.

Learn more – 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Also check out: VW Reviews