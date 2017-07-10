 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Canadian Pricing Released: Starts at $28,925

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Review amee reehal (4 of 21)
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Volkswagen News / All-New 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Canadian Pricing Released: $28,925 CAD Starting

All-New 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Canadian Pricing Released: $28,925 CAD Starting

by Volkswagen, Volkswagen NewsPhotos by Amee Reehal

A wider stance, bolder styling, and way more cargo space, the all-new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan arrives this summer, pricing starts below $30k.

Hitting Canadian dealerships sometime this summer, the 2018 Tiguan will start at $28,925 CAD for the entry-level Trendline FWD trim.

VW’s popular compact crossover which first launched in 2007 is all-new for 2018 with huge changes compared to the outgoing version. Aside from new styling that’s much more aggressive and sleek, plus a more premium interior and wider body stance, a welcomed addition to the 2018 Tiguan is the significant increase in cargo space — 58% more, to be exact.

Major Changes

Some key new features to the 2018 Tiguan includes an available 3rd row seating for those who may need it (better suited for the small kiddies in this compact CUV); automatic headlights with coming and leaving home functions; LED taillight and daytime running lights; black roof rails; and inside, a new multifunction steering wheel and new tech that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the hood, the Tiguan now gets an all-new 2.0-litre TSI engine that puts down 184-hp and 221 lb-ft of torque.

Look out for our full review of the 2018 VW Tiguan in the coming week. Meantime, check out the Canadian pricing below.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Review amee reehal

2018 VW Tiguan Canadian Pricing and Trims (CAD $)

Trendline with 2.0 TSI engine and 8-speed Tiptronic – $28,925

Trendline with 2.0 TSI  engine and 8-speed Tiptronic 4MOTION – $31,175

Comfortline with 2.0 TSI engine and 8-speed Tiptronic 4MOTION – $35,175

Highline with 2.0 TSI engine and 8-speed Tiptronic 4MOTION – $39,175

2018 VW Tiguan US Pricing (US $)

US pricing for the Tiguan was released last month. The model lineup pricing starts at $25,345 US for the entry-level Tiguan S while the Tiguan TSI S 4Motion starts at $26,645; Tiguan SE starts at $29,080; Tiguan SEL at $32,550; and top-end Tiguan SEL Premium at $36,250. Excluded here is the $900 US destination charge.

Learn more – 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Also check out: VW Reviews

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Photos

by Volkswagen, Volkswagen NewsPhotos by Amee Reehal

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2017 Volkswagen Touareg Review front rolling

Car Reviews, New Cars, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Reviews, Volkswagen Touareg Reviews

2017 Volkswagen Touareg Review: Understated Competence

When is a Volkswagen really a Porsche? Technically never, but you can get close in a vehicle like the 2017… Read More »
2017-vw-golf-alltrack-review-14

Car Reviews, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Reviews, Volkswagen Reviews

2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Review: An All-Wheel Drive Alternative to the Compact Crossover

Forget the crossovers. VW shows serious wagon love with the affordable, all-new 2017 Golf Alltrack EDITOR'S NOTE: VW Canada tells… Read More »
2017-vw-golf-alltrack-review

Car Reviews, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Reviews, Volkswagen Reviews

In Pictures: All-new 2017 VW Golf Alltrack Hits the Mountains with AWD and decent Cargo

The all-new 2017 VW Golf Alltrack keeps the affordable wagon within reach for families less interested in the popular crossover… Read More »
2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon review

Car Reviews, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Reviews, Volkswagen Reviews

2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Review: Keeping the Affordable Wagon Dream Alive

Thank the Germans for keeping the underrated station wagon within reach for most families. We review the 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen… Read More »
2016 volkswagen beetle dune review

Car Reviews, Volkswagen

2016 Volkswagen Beetle Dune Review: Retro Looks, Modern Ride

The special-edition 2016 VW Beetle Dune offers budget-conscious consumers a nicely priced, well-equipped little sports coupe in that iconic yet… Read More »
week-in-motors-february-15-2016

BMW, Buick, Featured, Ferrari, Subaru, Volkswagen

Week in Motors: February 15, 2016

Ferrari will debut their new 4-seater GTC4Lusso next month in Geneva, Subaru goes extreme with the Crosstrek in new video,… Read More »
2016-vw-golf-r-review

Car Reviews, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Golf Reviews, Volkswagen Reviews

2016 VW Golf R Review: A Sporty Hatch with 292-hp

We review the 2016 VW Golf R Hatchback In North America, hatchbacks and station wagons are considered the automotive equivalent of a… Read More »
2016-VW-California-Camper-Van

Adventure Vehicles, Camper & Trailer, Volkswagen, Volkswagen News

2016 VW California Camper Van New & Improved

Long live the travelling van - VW unveils the 2016 California T6 Camper Van Since its launch back in 1988 and to… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us