 New 2nd-Gen 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts at 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Forsake

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / New 2nd-Gen 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New 2nd-Gen 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

by Auto News

The all-new 2018 Crosstrek gets X-MODE and a new, more powerful 2.0L engine

Hard to believe it’s been five years since Subaru jumped into the compact crossover game, introducing their all-new Crosstrek (dubbed the Crosstrek XV at the time). You can read our 2013 Crosstrek review here. But in the motor world, five years equates to time-for-a-change.

Also check out: 2017 Subaru Crosstrek Review

What’s new for 2018?

Overall, the new Crosstrek uses the new Subaru Global Platform for improved enhanced safety, ride comfort and agility. This new platform serves to enhance body and chassis rigidity and strength while offering world-class collision safety and hazard avoidance performance.

Styling

Styling-wise, the new 2018 Crosstrek looks virtually the same with  the wide and low stance heightened by a sporty exterior and a unified three-dimensional structure that extends from the grille through to the hawk-eye headlights. But Subaru’s calling this the DYNAMIC x SOLID design philosophy, following the automaker’s current style guide across all platforms. 

New Engine: Lighter, More Power

Powering this crossover is a newly-developed 2.0-litre direct injection SUBARU BOXER engine paired to Subaru’s symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive. The company states that 80% of the new engine has been completely reworked, making it lighter while providing more power and improving fuel economy. 

X-MODE

Also new, for extra control the 2018 Crosstrek now gets the added value of X-MODE, which enhances driving performance on poor roads through integrated control of the engine, AWD system, braking and other functions on slippery surfaces. As well, Hill Descent Control gives drivers greater peace of mind by allowing them to maintain low speeds on downhill slopes.

Interior

Not a lot that’s new from what we can see, aside from a newly designed steering wheel serving to offer better drivability and a more responsive driving feel.

Learn more – Subaru Crosstrek

2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

2017 Honda Civic Type R

Auto News, Auto Show Coverage

The 306-hp 2017 Honda Civic Type R Finally Takes Wraps Off in Geneva

Many of us will remember the iconic Integra Type-R from the early 2000s -- typically, in either white or yellow… Read More »
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo rear

Auto News

Porsche Wagon? All-New Panamera Sport Turismo Joins the Family

Porsche hasn't technically called it a wagon, but we will. And one sweet wagon it is. The all-new Panamera Sport Turismo… Read More »
2018 range rover velar pricing

Auto News

2018 Range Rover Velar Pricing Released: Starts at $49,900 US

Six 2018 Range Rover Velar SUV Trims coming this summer Range Rover's all-new midsize SUV, the Velar, made its official… Read More »
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Auto News

Track-Ready: New 650-hp 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE Unveiled

Lighter, Tighter with Performance Upgrades, the new 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is made for the track Off the assembly line,… Read More »
RANGE ROVER VELAR

Auto News

All-new Range Rover Velar Is Fourth Member of the Family

The fourth member of the Range Rover family is here -- the Velar. Filling the gap between the more compact… Read More »
Pagani-Huayra-Roadster

Auto News

Tops Off: The Pagani Huayra Roadster Sheds Weight and a Roof

Horacio Pagani claims the Pagani Huayra Roadster is the most complicated project the carbon fiber supercar manufacturer has ever untaken. That’s… Read More »
2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s

Auto News

All-new 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S and Panamera Turbo Debuts: New engines, Digitized Cabins

Updated Engines and Completely new cabins, the second-generation 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S and Panamera Turbo all-wheel drive trims make debuts at… Read More »
2018 honda odyssey

Auto News

All-New Minivan: 2018 Honda Odyssey Makes World Debut

Know why we like minivans? Because we know families and readers like you actually need them - larger vehicles with… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us