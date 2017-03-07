New 2nd-Gen 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The all-new 2018 Crosstrek gets X-MODE and a new, more powerful 2.0L engine

Hard to believe it’s been five years since Subaru jumped into the compact crossover game, introducing their all-new Crosstrek (dubbed the Crosstrek XV at the time). You can read our 2013 Crosstrek review here. But in the motor world, five years equates to time-for-a-change.

What’s new for 2018?

Overall, the new Crosstrek uses the new Subaru Global Platform for improved enhanced safety, ride comfort and agility. This new platform serves to enhance body and chassis rigidity and strength while offering world-class collision safety and hazard avoidance performance.

Styling

Styling-wise, the new 2018 Crosstrek looks virtually the same with the wide and low stance heightened by a sporty exterior and a unified three-dimensional structure that extends from the grille through to the hawk-eye headlights. But Subaru’s calling this the DYNAMIC x SOLID design philosophy, following the automaker’s current style guide across all platforms.

New Engine: Lighter, More Power

Powering this crossover is a newly-developed 2.0-litre direct injection SUBARU BOXER engine paired to Subaru’s symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive. The company states that 80% of the new engine has been completely reworked, making it lighter while providing more power and improving fuel economy.

X-MODE

Also new, for extra control the 2018 Crosstrek now gets the added value of X-MODE, which enhances driving performance on poor roads through integrated control of the engine, AWD system, braking and other functions on slippery surfaces. As well, Hill Descent Control gives drivers greater peace of mind by allowing them to maintain low speeds on downhill slopes.

Interior

Not a lot that’s new from what we can see, aside from a newly designed steering wheel serving to offer better drivability and a more responsive driving feel.

