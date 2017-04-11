 All-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Is Here: Completely Redesigned
Forsake

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Subaru News / All-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Is Here: Completely Redesigned

All-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Is Here: Completely Redesigned

by Subaru News

It’s been five years since the Crosstrek debuted and Subaru’s compact crossover is still going strong, debuting an all-new version this week at the New York Auto Show

2018 Crosstrek vs 2017 Crosstrek

Some of the key differences aside from the all-new, sleeker design — both inside and out — including an upgrades 2.0L engine, though it there’s not a huge gain in power as many may have anticipated, perhaps borrowing the more robust power plant from its Impreza counterpart. Handling is improved (Active Torque Vectoring, first introduced on the WRX and WRX STI, is now standard on all trim levels), X-mode for off-roaders is now available, and the cabin gets some tech love including a new multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Also read: 2017 Subaru Crosstrek Review

Available in three trims: 2.0i base, Premium, and Limited.

Under the hood

The power plant is revised for 2018, using the same FB 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Boxer engine now with the addition of direct fuel injection and other enhancements to boost both performance, bumping horsepower to 152 up from 148. The 2.0i base and Premium trims come standard with a six-speed manual transmission with an available Lineartronic CVT option. The Limited trim comes standard with the CVT featuring a 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via seven pre-set ratios.

Also new, as stated: a 6-speed manual is now available (a standard) with optional CVT automatic transmission paired to hill-descent control and X-Mode for the more adventurous types.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Standard features – 2.0i base

Even at base, the 2018 Crosstrek finds a good dose of standards including a 6.5-inch multimedia touchscreen; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; power windows with auto up/down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; security system with engine immobilizer; 17-inch machine finish alloy wheels; standard integrated roof rails; carpeted floor mats; and privacy glass.

Styling

The wheelbase increases by 1.2-inches, and is slightly longer and wider (just under an inch both ways) compared to the 2017 model. Sitting on 17-inch wheels, the 2018 Crosstrek is completely redesigned though still retains the rugged and sculpted style; the new version, to us, resembles the Outback a little, and that’s a good thing. Overall, the details — like the headlamps, shouldlines, etc —  appear more stylish and pronounced.

We’ll have more info in the coming months. Stay tuned.

Learn more – Subaru Crosstrek

2018 Subaru Crosstrek Gallery:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

2018 Subaru Outback

Subaru News

2018 Subaru Outback Revised: More Rugged with Premium Materials

2018 Subaru Outback Updates at a Glance: - Revised styling reinforces unique Subaru identity and rugged character. - Refreshed interior… Read More »
2017 subaru crosstrek review

Auto News, Subaru News

US Version of 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Will Get 6-speed Manual

CVT is nice but some American owners will yearn for a manual transmission option When Subaru revealed the next generation… Read More »
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Auto News, Subaru News

New 2nd-Gen 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The all-new 2018 Crosstrek gets X-MODE and a new, more powerful 2.0L engine Hard to believe it's been five years… Read More »
2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition

Special Edition, Subaru News

2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition: Improved Handling, Limited Production

As the outgoing Scion FRS sibling transitions into the Toyota guise, Subaru’s popular BRZ nameplate is still going strong; today,… Read More »
subaru-viziv-7-suv-concept

Adventure Vehicles, Auto News, Subaru News

World Debut of the Subaru's First Full-Size Utility: VIZIV-7 SUV Concept

Finally, Subaru sheds light on their highly anticipated full-size SUV with the world debut of the Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept at… Read More »
2017_Toyota_86

Auto News, Subaru News, Toyota News

Hello 2017 Toyota 86. Goodbye FR-S as Scion exits the scene.

[soliloquy id="32404"] Rebadged and reborn, the popular RWD Scion FR-S is now the 2017 Toyota 86 We'd like to say it's… Read More »
Subaru XV Concept

Concept Cars, Subaru News

Subaru XV Concept debuts at 2016 Geneva Motor Show

Is the Subaru XV Concept a hint of things to come? Seeing as Subaru just debuted an all-new, second-generation Crosstrek… Read More »
impreza-5-door-concept

Auto News, Concept Cars, Subaru News

Subaru debuts the Impreza 5-door Concept in Montreal

North American debut of the Impreza 5-door Concept today in Montreal We were sad to see the sporty 5-door Impreza… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us