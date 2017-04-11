All-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Is Here: Completely Redesigned

It’s been five years since the Crosstrek debuted and Subaru’s compact crossover is still going strong, debuting an all-new version this week at the New York Auto Show

2018 Crosstrek vs 2017 Crosstrek

Some of the key differences aside from the all-new, sleeker design — both inside and out — including an upgrades 2.0L engine, though it there’s not a huge gain in power as many may have anticipated, perhaps borrowing the more robust power plant from its Impreza counterpart. Handling is improved (Active Torque Vectoring, first introduced on the WRX and WRX STI, is now standard on all trim levels), X-mode for off-roaders is now available, and the cabin gets some tech love including a new multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Available in three trims: 2.0i base, Premium, and Limited.

Under the hood

The power plant is revised for 2018, using the same FB 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Boxer engine now with the addition of direct fuel injection and other enhancements to boost both performance, bumping horsepower to 152 up from 148. The 2.0i base and Premium trims come standard with a six-speed manual transmission with an available Lineartronic CVT option. The Limited trim comes standard with the CVT featuring a 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via seven pre-set ratios.

Also new, as stated: a 6-speed manual is now available (a standard) with optional CVT automatic transmission paired to hill-descent control and X-Mode for the more adventurous types.

Standard features – 2.0i base

Even at base, the 2018 Crosstrek finds a good dose of standards including a 6.5-inch multimedia touchscreen; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; power windows with auto up/down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; security system with engine immobilizer; 17-inch machine finish alloy wheels; standard integrated roof rails; carpeted floor mats; and privacy glass.

Styling

The wheelbase increases by 1.2-inches, and is slightly longer and wider (just under an inch both ways) compared to the 2017 model. Sitting on 17-inch wheels, the 2018 Crosstrek is completely redesigned though still retains the rugged and sculpted style; the new version, to us, resembles the Outback a little, and that’s a good thing. Overall, the details — like the headlamps, shouldlines, etc — appear more stylish and pronounced.

We’ll have more info in the coming months. Stay tuned.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek Gallery: