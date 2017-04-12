All-New 2018 Lincoln Navigator: Elevating the Family Road-trip Game

Still big and brawny with a whole new level of luxury, the all-new 2018 Lincoln Navigator debuts in New York

If your kids complain about family road-trips, maybe the all-new 2018 Lincoln Navigator will zip them up. With wireless charging, standard Wi-Fi, and an ultra-comfortable cabin, Lincoln’s new full-size SUV still retains all its luxury but has taken it to new levels for 2018.

Also check out: Our Lincoln Reviews

Under the hood

Producing 450-hp, the all-new 2018 Navigator finds power via a twin-turbo V6 engine paired to a 10-speed transmission. The Navigator’s lighter, high-strength aluminum-alloy body removes nearly 200 pounds, helping create a more refined ride.

Cabin and Tech

With a new cargo management system, there shouldn’t be any excuses for clutter — inside, spaciousness comes in all three rows, including storage in each to keep the cabin clean and organized. The cabin is overall clean and stylish as you’d expect, and connectivity is the name of the game these days: the 2018 Navigator finds six USB ports, four 12-volt power outlets and a 110-volt plug. An available wireless phone charger in the first-row center console media bin eliminates tangled cords.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included standard; so does Ford’s new SYNC3 system and second-row passengers have their own audio and climate control, while third-row seats feature power recline capability.

The list of cabin features go on and on.

Learn more – Lincoln Navigator

2018 Lincoln Navigator Gallery: