 All-New 2018 Kia Rio 5-Door and Sedan Debut: More Style and Space
All-New 2018 Kia Rio 5-Door and Sedan Debut: More Style, Space, and Tech

by Kia News

Kia debut their all-new, fourth-generation 2018 Kia Rio at the New York Auto Show — redesigned, extra cabin space, and more tech

No doubt, Kia has come a long way, ramping up its design, standard features, and comfort along the way — releasing products consumers feel more confident parking in their driveways. And when it comes to affordable compacts, the Kia Rio — both the sedan and 5-door — have been a good choice.

Also check out: Our Kia Reviews

Today, Kia unveiled their all-new, fourth-generation 2018 Kia Rio Sedan and 5-door at the New York Auto Show, with sportier design, more interior space and comfort, and overall a more refined ride.

Under the hood

Powering the new Rio is a 1.6-liter GDI four-cylinder engine offering improved fuel efficiency, better responsiveness and low-speed driving dynamics. All three trim including the LX, S, and EX find this powerplant, all mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission in both the Rio sedan and Rio 5-door, producing 130 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque.

2018 Kia Rio Sedan and 5-door

Exterior

The outgoing Rio was a good-looking little compact but for 2018, especially the 5-door, looks much sportier with crisp lines and smooth surfaces. The front end wears the latest iteration of Kia’s ‘tiger-nose’ grille, integrating newly designed headlights that are swept back for a more aggressive appearance.  In addition, Rio’s fog lamp surrounds have been moved outwards, creating greater visual width to the front fascia and a lower window line around the cabin provides the driver and passengers with a better all-around view.

Interior

The 2018 Kia Rio cabin has been updated to be more upscale and modern with more space as well (roomiest in its class, according to Kia), while the cabin overall has also been redesigned to better accommodate the Rio’s new range of technologies.

Passengers up front get more head room, leg room and shoulder room while those in the second row will benefit from greater leg- and shoulder room.  The dash is reshaped and the headliner finds new materials for 2018. Cargo space has been increased (13.7 cubic feet in the sedan and the 5-door hatchback gets 17.4 cubic feet).  With the seats folded down, the hatchback offers a voluminous 32.8 cubic feet with a low and flat cargo floor to accommodate luggage, small furniture or weekend gear.

Tech

You can’t have an all-new release without more technology in the cabin. The new Rio finds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (EX trim), plus Bluetooth hands-free functionality, a six-speaker stereo with satellite radio and a rear-view camera system. The top-end EX Rio, in addition to CarPlay and Auto, finds a seven-inch floating touchscreen interface, and UVO3 voice recognition infotainment system.

Learn more – Kia Rio

2018 Kia Rio Gallery:

