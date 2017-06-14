 All-new 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Is Almost Here: Priced at $70,450US

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake
TractionLife Home Page / Jaguar / All-new 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Is Almost Here: Priced at $70,450US

380-hp, 0-60 in 5.3-seconds

All-new 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Is Almost Here: Priced at $70,450US

by Jaguar, Jaguar News

Sharing an engine with the F-Type, the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake will do 0-60 in 5.3-seconds backed by 380-hp.

In contrast to the popular XF premium sedan, Jaguar adds the XF Sportbrake to the family — a 380-hp luxury wagon that will put smiles on Dads’ faces across the globe when it arrives this Winter 2017.

Under the hood: Same engine as F-Type

Powering this all-new body style wagon is a supercharged V6 making an impressive 380-hp and 332-lb.ft of torque. Shared with the Jaguar F-TYPE rocket, this high-performance engine combines twin-vortex supercharging technology with direct injection and dual independent variable cam timing on both the intake and exhaust valves. So expect stellar throttle response paired to sufficient power from Jaguar’s new wagon.

Also check out: 575-hp F-TYPE SVR is Jaguar Cars Fastest Production Vehicle

With an 8-speed automatic transmission and an AWD that promises to be light, responsive and powerful weighing 45.2-lbs and reacting in less than 250ms to changes in driving style, the XF Sportbrake will propel 0-60 in 5.3-seconds. Jaguar Drive Control will handle transmission control duties will the Dynamic and Eco modes will allow driver to tweak performance dynamics as needed.

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake and XF Sedan rear

Styling and Design

It’s good to see the long-lost wagon make a comeback as automakers begin introducing of them into their lineups, and the all-new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo comes to mind.

The XF’s front-end is similar to the XF sedan including the full LED headlamps, but of course, things are way off as you move towards the rear — and in all the right ways, including wraparound LED taillights from Jaguar’s new F-PACE sport utility.  A long, strong shoulder line runs the length of the wagon on either side while the slim windshield pillars and roofline help portray an elegant coupe-like impression inline to its sedan sibling.

For those weekend getaways or long-haul drives, the low profile roof rails are capable of supporting a maximum roof load of more than 220-lbs.

Sportbrake Cabin: Tech, Space, and Fresh Air

The main takeaway from a wagon is all that extra cabin space; the Jaguar design team has used the additional volume of the premium wagon’s cabin to accentuate the length, elegance and linearity of the vehicle, resulting in a look that’s longer than the sedan despite sharing its overall length. And standard 40:20:40 split folding rear seats will open up that back cargo space in a configuration that makes sense — a total of 69.7-cu. ft. of space when all seats are down (and 31.7-cu. ft. of standard trunk space).

All the other interior features you’d expect are there: heated seats, an optional fixed panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and touchscreens in either full-color 12.3-inch or 10-inch central placement. And if you or family got those nasty allergies, no worries; an all-new optional Cabin Ionization system filters air and reduces pollutants entering the vehicle.

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake7

Price and Availability

The 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake will hit dealers across North America this Winter 2017, priced at $70,450 US MSRP (excluding a $995 destination charge and other fees/charges).

Learn more – 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Gallery:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

jaguar e-type reborn program

Jaguar, Jaguar News, Motor Life

Rebirth: Jaguar Classics Launches E-Type Reborn Program

Straight from its purpose-built facility in Coventry, Jaguar will initially offer 10 restored Series 1 E-Types When Jaguar Land Rover… Read More »
2017 Jaguar F-Pace R-Sport review -12

Car Reviews, Jaguar, Jaguar Reviews

2017 Jaguar F-Pace R-Sport Review: The Latecomer Performance SUV

The F-Pace may have jumped on the SUV bandwagon a bit late but has become the storied brand's top seller. We… Read More »
8 best concept trucks 2016

Adventure Vehicles, Concept Cars, Ford, Ford News, Jaguar, Jeep, Jeep News, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz News, Nissan, Off-Road Vehicles, Subaru

The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

Our picks of the top 8 concept vehicles of 2016 -- cars need not apply. Our best concepts of 2016 list… Read More »
4-debuts-2016-la-auto-show

Alfa Romeo, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Auto Show Coverage, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru

4 Top World Debuts from the 2016 LA Auto Show: SUVs Steal the Show

Our 4 most significant debuts from the 2016 LA Auto Show The global auto show season is now underway heading… Read More »
jaguar-i-pace-concept

Concept Cars, Jaguar, Jaguar News

I-PACE Concept Unveiled in LA: Jaguar's First All-Electric Vehicle

Hitting roads mid-2018, the Jaguar I-PACE Concept is the brand's first all-electric vehicle and SUV Concepts don't always make it… Read More »
wolfgang hoffman

Culture Features, Featured, Jaguar, Land Rover

Chat with Wolfgang Hoffmann: New President of Jaguar Land Rover Canada Talks Cars and Strategy

We chat with the company's president about his new role, Jaguar's first SUV, and his love for the E-TYPE. Wolfgang… Read More »
f-type-svr

Chevrolet, Featured, Jaguar, Lexus

Week in Motors: February 22, 2016

Jaguar's fastest production car, Pagani unveils the 789-hp Huayra BC, world premiere of the 467-hp Lexus LC 500h, and we… Read More »

Auto News, Jaguar, Jaguar News

575-hp F-TYPE SVR is Jaguar Cars Fastest Production Vehicle

[soliloquy id="32049"] The F-TYPE SVR is the first Jaguar to wear the SVR badge - and wears it well. READ… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us