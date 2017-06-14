All-new 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Is Almost Here: Priced at $70,450US

Sharing an engine with the F-Type, the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake will do 0-60 in 5.3-seconds backed by 380-hp.

In contrast to the popular XF premium sedan, Jaguar adds the XF Sportbrake to the family — a 380-hp luxury wagon that will put smiles on Dads’ faces across the globe when it arrives this Winter 2017.

Under the hood: Same engine as F-Type

Powering this all-new body style wagon is a supercharged V6 making an impressive 380-hp and 332-lb.ft of torque. Shared with the Jaguar F-TYPE rocket, this high-performance engine combines twin-vortex supercharging technology with direct injection and dual independent variable cam timing on both the intake and exhaust valves. So expect stellar throttle response paired to sufficient power from Jaguar’s new wagon.

Also check out: 575-hp F-TYPE SVR is Jaguar Cars Fastest Production Vehicle

With an 8-speed automatic transmission and an AWD that promises to be light, responsive and powerful weighing 45.2-lbs and reacting in less than 250ms to changes in driving style, the XF Sportbrake will propel 0-60 in 5.3-seconds. Jaguar Drive Control will handle transmission control duties will the Dynamic and Eco modes will allow driver to tweak performance dynamics as needed.

Styling and Design

It’s good to see the long-lost wagon make a comeback as automakers begin introducing of them into their lineups, and the all-new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo comes to mind.

The XF’s front-end is similar to the XF sedan including the full LED headlamps, but of course, things are way off as you move towards the rear — and in all the right ways, including wraparound LED taillights from Jaguar’s new F-PACE sport utility. A long, strong shoulder line runs the length of the wagon on either side while the slim windshield pillars and roofline help portray an elegant coupe-like impression inline to its sedan sibling.

For those weekend getaways or long-haul drives, the low profile roof rails are capable of supporting a maximum roof load of more than 220-lbs.

Sportbrake Cabin: Tech, Space, and Fresh Air

The main takeaway from a wagon is all that extra cabin space; the Jaguar design team has used the additional volume of the premium wagon’s cabin to accentuate the length, elegance and linearity of the vehicle, resulting in a look that’s longer than the sedan despite sharing its overall length. And standard 40:20:40 split folding rear seats will open up that back cargo space in a configuration that makes sense — a total of 69.7-cu. ft. of space when all seats are down (and 31.7-cu. ft. of standard trunk space).

All the other interior features you’d expect are there: heated seats, an optional fixed panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and touchscreens in either full-color 12.3-inch or 10-inch central placement. And if you or family got those nasty allergies, no worries; an all-new optional Cabin Ionization system filters air and reduces pollutants entering the vehicle.

Price and Availability

The 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake will hit dealers across North America this Winter 2017, priced at $70,450 US MSRP (excluding a $995 destination charge and other fees/charges).

Learn more – 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Gallery: