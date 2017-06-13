Aloha All-New 2018 Kona: Hyundai's Smallest Member of Crossover Family

Debuting in South Korea then arriving to North America, Hyundai’s all-new 2018 Kona will fit in amongst the growing segment of oddball compact crossovers.

Small crossovers and SUVs are still raging as consumers continue to flock to the popular segment. And the designs of these small sport utilities keep getting bolder (stranger?), almost to compensate for their diminutive size — like the long-running oddball Nissan Juke, the new ambiguous-looking Toyota CH-R, and now, the all-new 2018 Hyundai Kona — an aggressively styled, low-sitting crossover with peculiar angles and chunky design elements.

Kona Styling

Huge, black plastic trim pieces wrap around the wheel arches, and at the rear wheels, this trim extends to include the large lamps; the brake lights are long and slender. Similar proportions up front, the headlights are fairly big while the thin, long running lights sit just below the hood. Overall, the proportions of Kona — named after the coastal region of Hawaii’s big island — appears balanced, sitting low and wide with the long wheel base and short overhangs.

The front grill is inline with the Elantra (dubbed the Cascading Grille), and works with the styling. The roof is finished with a two-tone colour scheme, lending to high contrast between the body and wheels.

Under the hood

Depending on the market, this B-segment 2018 Kona will be available in gas or diesel combos. Including a 2.0L engine making 149-hp, hitting a top speed of 194km/h; paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

For more power, the 1.6L GDI engine with 177-hp will do 0-100km/h in 7.7-seconds, hitting top speeds of 210km/hr; paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch tranny. A 1.6L diesel will hit select markets as well.

Europeans can opt for a downsized, more efficient powertrain option: a 1.0 T-GDI turbocharged 3-cylinder engine with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Availability

Later this month in June, the 2018 Hyundai Kona will be available across its home country in Korea, then rolling out throughout North America and Europe though we’re not sure exactly when just yet.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about the 2018 Hyundai Kona.

2018 Hyundai Kona Photos: