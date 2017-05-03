 2018 GMC Terrain Pricing at $25,970 US Starting - $38,495 US for Denali
2018 All-New GMC Terrain Denali
2018 GMC Terrain Pricing at $25,970 US Starting – $38,495 US for Denali

The 2018 GMC Terrain starts at $25,970 for the SL and tops out at $40,425 US for the Denaili AWD

GMC today announced their all-new 2018 Terrain will start at $25,970 US for the entry-level SL FWD and $30,195 CAD, hitting dealerships this summer.

Powered by a 170-hp, 1.5L turbo engine mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, the 2018 GMC Terrain is completely new — from the more streamlined styling to more available features and advanced safety technologies than the outgoing model.

Some of the standard features include a flat-folding front passenger seat which isn’t common in today’s utility vehicles (but should be); keyless open and start; LED daytime running lights both front and rear; and for a better drive, a Traction Select system that’s driver controllable.

Connectivity

GM’s OnStar comes standard with the Basic Plan free for five years; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included, along with access to a standard in-vehicle OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot which does require a subscription (US customers can opt for the unlimited data plan for $20/month through AT&T).

2018 Terrain Denali with 252-hp engine

There’s always the group that needs to step it up and adding Denali to anything GMC is the way to go. The all-wheel drive Terrain Denali starts at $40,245 US for all-wheel drive and $38,495 for the front-wheel drive model.

Denali Features

Stepping up to the Denali version adds a standard 252-hp, 2.0L turbo engine while rolling on 19-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels. LED headlamps, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, hands-free power programmable liftgate, an 8-inch diagonal infotainment system with navigation, and Bose premium seven-speaker audio system are all equipped in this trim level. Plus, a list of added safety features including Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert.

Full 2018 GMC Terrain Pricing and Models (USD MSRP)

  • Terrain SL FWD — $25,970
  • Terrain SLE FWD — $28,795
  • Terrain SLE Diesel FWD — $32,565
  • Terrain SLE AWD — $30,545
  • Terrain SLE Diesel AWD — $34,315
  • Terrain SLT FWD — $32,295
  • Terrain SLT Diesel FWD — $35,140
  • Terrain SLT AWD — $34,045
  • Terrain SLT Diesel AWD — $36,890
  • Terrain Denali FWD — $38,495
  • Terrain Denali AWD — $40,245

2018 GMC Terrain Photos:

 

