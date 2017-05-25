All-New 2018 Ford Expedition: Back Up Your Trailer Like a Champ

Piloting and parking a full-size SUV like the 2018 Ford Expedition is hard enough for some, let alone trying to back up a trailer or towing the RV or boat for that weekend getaway. But with the addition of more and more vehicle cameras — something Ford is focusing on heading into the future — these tasks with larger vehicles in particular is becoming a lot easier.

New: Pro Trailer Backup Assist

For 2018, the all-new Expedition finds the class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist, making it easier for drivers of all skill levels to back up a trailer like a champ by letting the pilot steer the trailer with a control knob while the Expedition steers its wheels and limits vehicle speed. Rotating the know indicates how much the system should turn the trailer, then the technology automatically steers the Expedition to turn the trailer the desired amount.

Towing: 9,300 pounds

According to Ford, over 50-percent of Expedition owners tow, while 15-percent tow more frequency every week or month. Within its class, the 2018 Expedition provides the best in towing with capability of 9,300 pounds — whether that’s a huge boat or huge family, it don’t matter.

New connectivity

Automakers are integrating more and more tech into their all-new products, and Ford is no exception. The new 2018 Expedition finds a decent list of new features that will appease almost any family for that long road trip, including wireless charging, WiFi hotspot, a dual-headrest rear seat entertainment system, Ford’s new SYNC3 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, SYNC Connect with remote FordPass, more power outlets for all passengers including 6 USB chargers and a 110-volt outlet, an optional Bang&Olufsen premium audio setup with 12-speakers, an advanced cargo manager to haul and hide all that stuff, and an optional panoramic sunroof roof.

