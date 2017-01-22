 All-new 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S, Panamera Turbo Debut in Montreal

  • 2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s (6 of 13)
  • 2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s (3 of 13)
  • 2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s (5 of 13)
  • 2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s (2 of 13)
  • 2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s (4 of 13)
  • 2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s (10 of 13)
  • 2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s (11 of 13)
  • 2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s (12 of 13)
  • 2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s (13 of 13)
  • 2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s (7 of 13)
  • 2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s (9 of 13)
  • 2017 porsche panamera turbo panamera 4s (8 of 13)
all-new, all-wheel drive

All-new 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S and Panamera Turbo Debuts: New engines, Digitized Cabins

by News

Updated Engines and Completely new cabins, the second-generation 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S and Panamera Turbo all-wheel drive trims make debuts at Montreal Auto Show.

Winter driving and all-wheel drive go hand in hand. Add a four-door Porsche into the mix and you’re set. Whether hitting the track in the summer or ripping around the snowy roads, the Panamera 4S and Turbo sedan varieties, unlike the other rear-wheel drive trims, are a good choice if you’re an executive rushing to the C-suite or just a family dude hauling the kids to soccer practice. 

Also check out: Porsche Panamera Review

Power: New engines

For 2017, the Porsche Panamera is all-new, entering its second-generation with engine and transmissions improvements, a better chassis, a new 8-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission, and a new-age and redeveloped display control setup.

An all-new twin-turbo direct injection engine finds its way into both Panameras. But if insane daily-driving performance and speed is the mandate, the 550-hp Panamera Turbo is the go-to, hitting 100km/hr in only 3.8-seconds via the 4L V8. The 4S finds the 2.9L V6 hitting 100km/hr in 4.4-seconds, putting down 440-hp.

Interior: Completely new

Dubbed the Porsche Advanced Cockpit, the new Panameras find a completely new cabin with a huge dose of digitalization. Gone are the old-school hard keys in lieu of touch-sensitive surface with screens integrated throughout.

Price and Availability

The 2017 Panamera 4S starts at $99,900 US / $114,300 CDN and Panamera Turbo at $161,100 US / $167,700 CDN. First units arrive at dealers Spring 2017 in Canada.

Learn more – 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo + 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S

