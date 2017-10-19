 9 Most Expensive Vintage Chevy Trucks Sold at Barret-Jackson Auctions

9 Most Expensive Vintage Chevy Trucks Sold at Barret-Jackson Auctions

by Chevrolet, CulturePhotos by Barrett-Jackson

We track down 9 of the most coveted Chevy trucks fetching over six-figures. If only Grandpa knew.

Who doesn’t like seeing a sweet ’70 Boss 429 Mustang or badass Plymouth ‘Cuda roll onto to the stage of the world’s most acclaimed auctions. But these days, muscle cars are starting to take a backseat to vintage trucks at the auction block as collectors step away from simply seeking number-matching survivors in favour something different — and old-school pickups are filling that void.

Fully restored classic cars have all the nostalgia and style but old trucks can garner the same appeal, if not more — and solid ones in good shape can be found for relatively low costs, allowing collectors the opportunity to build their own pickup creations.

As Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson Auction Company puts it, “Vintage trucks, especially Chevrolets, have been gaining popularity with collectors, to the point they are rivalling muscle cars… the most sought-after vintage trucks are full custom builds, and buyers are looking for both unique design elements and high-quality craftsmanship.”

Chevrolet alone will have more than 60 of their brand trucks up for bidding at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas, Oct 19-21. That’s more than double what the competitive brands like Dodge or Ford are bringing to the table.

So, in honour of that, check out these 9 vintage Chevy trucks your great-granddad should’ve kept for your college tuition fund. In order, least to most expensive.

 

9. 1971 Chevrolet C-10 Custom Pickup

Sold for US$110,000 in 2014

This 1971 Chevrolet C-10 Custom Pickup, lovingly called “Adel” by its previous owners, sold for US$110,000 in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2014. After being donated to the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer, the truck was rebuilt and customized to be sold on behalf of the foundation. It features a Chevrolet Performance LS3 E-ROD “connect and cruise” powertrain with a 430-horsepower LS3, 4L65-E transmission, transmission attachment hardware and Chevrolet Performance controller kit. Additional components include Odyssey Batteries, a complete air ride suspension from Ridetech, BeCool radiator system and Goodmark Industries body panels.

8. 1959 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup

Sold for US$121,000 in 2014

This gem of a vehicle, a 1959 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup, sold for $121,000 in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2014. The truck is completely rebuilt, keeping nothing but the body from the original vehicle. It was built from the ground up beginning with a high-strength chassis complete with a 4-link setup, chrome 9” Currie rear end with 3.70 gears and a Detroit Tru-Trac differential. In addition, a look on the inside will reveal a white leather interior with black accents, added air conditioning and green tinted glass.

7. 1960 Chevrolet El Camino Custom Pickup

Sold for US$126,500 in 2017

This 1960 Chevrolet El Camino Custom Pickup is a one-of-a-kind truck sold for $126,500 in Palm Beach, Florida in 2017. Nearly every piece of this vehicle has been customized, from its GM ZZ 502ci crate engine with a Ram Jet fuel-injection system to its fully custom leather interior and highly detailed and painted undercarriage.

6. 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup

Sold for US$132,000 in 2006

With six years of customization work and six magazine appearances, it’s no wonder that this 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup made its way into the top ten. This pickup sold for $132,000 in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2006. The Kandy Orange exterior is complimented by a tan leather interior, both of which have been meticulously detailed by Cimtex Rods in Jarrell, Texas. Named by Street Trucks Magazine as one of the top 50 trucks of the decade, this award-winning truck can boast the Goodguys Truck of the Year 2002-2003 and a Boyds Pro Pick at Scottsdale, Arizona and Columbus, Ohio, as well as top awards at ISCA events and Super Chevy shows.

5. 1955 Chevrolet Cameo Custom Pickup

Sold for US$143,000 in 2013

This professionally-built 1955 Chevrolet Cameo Custom Pickup features several eye-catching outer modifications including a tailgate inspired by the 1955 Nomad, reformed cab corners to flow with the 1957 Bel Air side trim and an engine bay that is smoothed over with covers. The Titanium Grey and Lipstick Red exterior is complemented by a red leather interior, complete with Dakota Digital VHX gauges, a graphite-wrapped Billet Specialties wheel and a Kenwood stereo system.

4. 1957 Chevrolet C-6 Custom Pickup

Sold for US$148,500 in 2011

It took 7,000 man hours and thousands of one-off, hand crafted parts to build this 1957 Chevrolet C-6 Custom Pickup, sold for $148,500 in Las Vegas in 2011. This truck comes with a 402cid LS3 motor, a complete Corvette C6 suspension and drivetrain with a 6-speed transaxle and a full Air Ride suspension. If that wasn’t enough, this truck is also a recipient of a GM Design award at SEMA 2009 and a Mothers Choice Award at SEMA 2010.

3. 1957 Chevrolet Cameo Pickup

Sold for US$159,500 in 2007

This 1957 Chevrolet Cameo Pickup, finished in full custom Orange Pearl paint, sold for $159,500 in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2007. The orange masterpiece features a 500 horsepower big block Chevy engine and a 400 transmission with Electric Overdrive. Style on the inside includes a full leather interior, vintage air conditioning, power steering, power disc brakes, power windows and a 400-watt stereo.

2. 1950 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup

Sold for US$205,700 in 2017

You’d be hard-pressed to find a single part on this 1950 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup that has not been customized. First showcased at the SEMA show, this vehicle sold for $205,700 in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2017. The truck features extensive modifications including an all-new TCI custom chassis with independent front suspension and a 500 horsepower Chevrolet Performance Hot Cam LS3 crate engine with 4L65E automatic transmission. Inside the truck features a reshaped dash and handmade, redesigned bench seat, console, door panels and headliner.

1. 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Truck

Sold for US$214,500 in 2016

This 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Truck, better known as “Quicksilver,” is a 2014 Barrett-Jackson Cup winner and has been recognized as “one of the finest custom truck builds of all times,” according to Barret-Jackson Auction House. Laying claim to this honor came with a hefty price tag, and the truck was sold for $214,500 in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2016. Nearly everything on this vehicle, from the 540 big block, 650 horsepower Chevy engine, to the handmade and reshaped body panels, was customized by Hot Rod Garage in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

