The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

Our picks of the top 8 concept vehicles of 2016 — cars need not apply.

Our best concepts of 2016 list this year is a bit different, focusing less on sexy sports cars and glossy exotics (though there’s nothing wrong with that). Instead, lets take a look at the vehicles that will take us off the beaten path — whether it’s in upcoming production model sport utility or an off-roader none of us will likely ever own. This list of 8 includes the most popular on TractionLife.com the past year.

The big auto shows this year showed up with some goods, including the I-PACE Concept unveiled at the LA Auto Show — Jaguar’s first all-electric vehicle, and it’s an SUV. The Nissan Navara Enguard Concept unveiled at the 2016 Hannover Motor Show may be the future of rescue trucks; electric-powered and equipped with a drone, the base Navara pickup nameplate is familiar overseas, but definitely not this version. Mercedes-Benz is jumping into the truck-game as well, showing us their new premium X-Class lineup, powered by a V6 diesel and matted to a 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive. The X-class may actually hit the market as soon as late 2017.

As far as most-badass goes, we might give that honour to the RAM Rebel TRX Concept, claiming to be the world’s most powerful half-ton pickup ever produced. In contrast, the Geneva Motor Show brought us the least-badass vehicle, but an important one for the automaker nonetheless: the Subaru XV Concept, promoting Subie’s Dynamic X Solid design philosophy. We’re not sure what that means exactly, but we like it. Then there are rumours of a Ford Bronco hitting the market (is it still a rumour after Ford accidentally spilled the beans on a US-produced Bronco following Trump’s harsh words on OEMs leaving the country? Who knows). We digress. Either way, this Bronco concepts comes from the eager beavers at Bronco6G.com — a group dedicated to this iconic domestic sport utility. LA also hosted the debut of Subaru’s first, real full-size SUV: the VIZIV-7. With plans to hit dealerships early 2018. Last but not least, the hardcore, US-Army fit Jeep Crew Chief 715 Concept that’s part Wrangler, part Kaiser Jeep M715 — paying homage to the army workhorse Gladiator offered back in the 1960s.

