 The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

  • Subaru XV Concept debuts at 2016 Geneva Motor Show
  • World Debut of the Subaru's First Full-Size Utility: VIZIV-7 SUV Concept
  • I-PACE Concept Unveiled in LA: Jaguar's First All-Electric Vehicle
  • The Nissan Navara Enguard Concept: Taking rescue trucks to another level
  • Jeep Crew Chief 715 Concept pays homage to Kaiser M715
  • The 2020 Ford Bronco Concept We Wish Were Real
  • Ram debuts the 575-hp Rebel TRX Concept: Most powerful half-ton pickup ever
  • Mercedes-Benz Concept X-Class: 2 Future Luxury Mid-Size Pickups for 2017
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Concepts / The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

by Adventure Vehicles, Concepts

Our picks of the top 8 concept vehicles of 2016 — cars need not apply.

Our best concepts of 2016 list this year is a bit different, focusing less on sexy sports cars and glossy exotics (though there’s nothing wrong with that). Instead, lets take a look at the vehicles that will take us off the beaten path — whether it’s in upcoming production model sport utility or an off-roader none of us will likely ever own. This list of 8 includes the most popular on TractionLife.com the past year.

The big auto shows this year showed up with some goods, including the I-PACE Concept unveiled at the LA Auto Show — Jaguar’s first all-electric vehicle, and it’s an SUV. The Nissan Navara Enguard Concept unveiled at the 2016 Hannover Motor Show may be the future of rescue trucks; electric-powered and equipped with a drone, the base Navara pickup nameplate is familiar overseas, but definitely not this version. Mercedes-Benz is jumping into the truck-game as well, showing us their new premium X-Class lineup, powered by a V6 diesel and matted to a 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive. The X-class may actually hit the market as soon as late 2017.

As far as most-badass goes, we might give that honour to the RAM Rebel TRX Concept, claiming to be the world’s most powerful half-ton pickup ever produced. In contrast, the Geneva Motor Show brought us the least-badass vehicle, but an important one for the automaker nonetheless: the Subaru XV Concept, promoting Subie’s Dynamic X Solid design philosophy. We’re not sure what that means exactly, but we like it. Then there are rumours of a Ford Bronco hitting the market (is it still a rumour after Ford accidentally spilled the beans on a US-produced Bronco following Trump’s harsh words on OEMs leaving the country? Who knows). We digress. Either way, this Bronco concepts comes from the eager beavers at Bronco6G.com — a group dedicated to this iconic domestic sport utility. LA also hosted the debut of Subaru’s first, real full-size SUV: the VIZIV-7. With plans to hit dealerships early 2018. Last but not least, the hardcore, US-Army fit Jeep Crew Chief 715 Concept that’s part Wrangler, part Kaiser Jeep M715 — paying homage to the army workhorse Gladiator offered back in the 1960s.

If you liked this, checkout our collection of Adventure Vehicles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

Adventure Vehicles

Level Up: Patriot Campers LC79 Super Tourer based on new GXL Toyota Land Cruiser

Highly-customizable, the Patriot Camper LC79 Super Tourer takes the Land Cruiser to new levels The Land Cruiser has been trekking… Read More »
Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI

Adventure Vehicles

Australian-Based Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI Is The G-Class Workhorse

181-hp Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI built on G-Class Platform Partnering with their Australian team, Mercedes-Benz is offering a modified version of their… Read More »
aero-e-racer-motorcycle

Adventure Vehicles, Concepts

Gallery: The Aero E-Racer Motorcycle Prototype

At first glance, you probably wouldn’t guess the Aero E-Racer Motorcycle is indeed an all-electric bike. The result of a… Read More »
Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road edition

Adventure Vehicles, News

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition

For 2017, the Tacoma pickup lineup adds a new model: The 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition The midsize Tacoma… Read More »
subaru-viziv-7-suv-concept

Adventure Vehicles, News

World Debut of the Subaru's First Full-Size Utility: VIZIV-7 SUV Concept

Finally, Subaru sheds light on their highly anticipated full-size SUV with the world debut of the Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept at… Read More »
MINI John Cooper Works Rally

Adventure Vehicles

New MINI John Cooper Works Rally Sets Sights on 2017 Dakar Rally

The MINI John Cooper Works Rally enters the world of cross-country rally X-raid and MINI team up with plans to… Read More »
jaguar-i-pace-concept

Concepts

I-PACE Concept Unveiled in LA: Jaguar's First All-Electric Vehicle

Hitting roads mid-2018, the Jaguar I-PACE Concept is the brand's first all-electric vehicle and SUV Concepts don't always make it… Read More »
2017-ram-1500-rebel-mojave-sand-limited-edition

Adventure Vehicles, Special Edition

Limited Edition 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Mojave Sand Arrives in December

Ram truck fans can rejoice with news of a new 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Mojave Sand edition. But only 1500… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us